The Blades sit a fair way adrift of safety heading into the second half of the Premier League campaign, and are looking towards Chris Wilder to produce a great escape. The 56-year-old is back in charge of the club where he made his name, having guided Sheffield United to two promotions and a top-half finish in his initial tenure.

Two penalties, two red cards and a 103rd minute equaliser bagged an important point against West Ham United in their last Premier League game, and despite a difficult defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round, there will be a determination to secure more points against a side from the capital once again.

If they are to produce one of the Premier League’s greatest acts of escapology, they will have to begin picking up points as soon as possible – Wilder and co. will be hoping that can start with an upset in south London this evening.

The boss

Back for his second spell in charge of the club after guiding the club from League One to the Premier League in his initial tenure, Chris Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom and earned a crucial victory over Brentford in December, but needs something of a miracle to avoid relegation this season.