Factfile
- Manager: Chris Wilder
- Position: 20th
- Nickname: The Blades
- Ground: Bramall Lane
- Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)
What’s the story?
It has been a difficult return to top-flight action for Sheffield United, whose comfortable automatic promotion from the Championship last season saw many predicting them as a surprise package this time around, but who have found points difficult to come by.
There was a deafening atmosphere at Bramall Lane on the opening day, but on that sunny August afternoon it was Crystal Palace – via a well-worked Odsonne Edouard goal – who spoiled the party and gave the Blades a harsh reminder of how difficult life is at the top level.