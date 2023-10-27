It seems crazy that Spurs lost their talisman and record-goalscorer this summer, but the blow of Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich has been softened by one of Spurs’ signings hitting the ground running. James Maddison was Player of the Month in his first season at Spurs, and has looked every bit the player he was at Leicester City and more. Combined with Son Heung-Min rediscovering his scoring touch and things are looking positive for Postecoglou.

Could they pose a genuine title challenge to Manchester City? It seems too soon, but if they continue impressing week after week, Spurs fans may feel that anything is possible.

The boss

The hugely-likeable Postecoglou’s journey to the top began with a semi-professional side in his home country of Australia, working his way up via the national side, a spell in Japan and two successful years with Celtic before taking over in north London. His free-flowing style of football has won him plaudits worldwide.

Boot in both camps

Palace's legendary promotion-winning captain Mile Jedinak became a Selhurst Park hero in 2013, and returns to south London as assistant to countryman Postecoglou.