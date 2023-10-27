Factfile
- Manager: Ange Postecoglou
- Current Position: 1st
- Nickname: The Lilywhites
- Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Founded: 1882 (141 years ago)
What’s the story?
How quickly things change in football: Tottenham Hotspur’s dejection at the end of last season has turned into boundless optimism in just a few months, thanks to Ange Postecoglou.
The charismatic manager has stamped his authority on the club, and his Spurs side are already playing the kind of attractive football that has made him such a hit with supporters at every one of his previous clubs. An early victory over Manchester United kick-started the new era, and an impressive performance in the North London Derby did nothing to quell the gathering sense of possibility around the side.