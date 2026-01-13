Despite finishing bottom of their EFL Trophy group, Palace currently sit 14th in Premier League 2 Division One and remain firmly in contention to progress in the Premier League International Cup, having recorded eye-catching victories over Juventus and FC Nordsjælland.

Reflecting on the campaign to date, both personally and as a collective, Dashi said: “The season’s been quite tough for me. I haven’t played as many minutes as I would have wanted, but there’s a lot of good players in the squad and a lot of competition, which pushes us all to be better. I’ve been working hard and I’m going to keep going.

“Whatever chance I get, I’m going to try my best to take it. I think the team’s done well overall. There’s always things to improve, but it’s about getting results week by week and keeping that momentum.”

After a prolonged injury absence, Dashi returned to action on the final day of the 2024/25 season against Brighton & Hove Albion, ending the campaign with nine appearances.

“Last year was difficult,” he explained. “I was out for around five months with a groin injury. Mentally it was tough because I had been playing a lot before that.

“But I kept persevering. I wasn’t going to let it stop me. I came back, and now I know there’s even more to come – I’ve just got to keep working.”