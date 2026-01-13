Palace were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in Premier League 2 at Cobham Training Centre on Saturday, despite taking an early lead through David Obou.
Dashi offered his assessment of the performance: “It was a tough game against a very good side. I thought we had our fair share of chances, but there were moments where we switched off and they punished us.
“Defensively, that’s something we could have been better at. As a team, though, I don’t think we played badly. There are always things to improve – taking our chances and defending better as a unit.”
The match marked Dashi’s first start of the season after making three substitute appearances previously.
“It felt really good to get my first start. It’s something I’ve been working towards all season, pushing myself every week in training.
“When I get minutes, I always try to make a difference. It’s nice to finally get that start and hopefully it’s the first of many.”
Dashi played a key role in Palace’s opening goal, showing persistence and skill to beat his marker before driving into the box and squaring for Obou to finish.
“I was on the other side of the pitch and saw Hindo [Mustapha] had the ball,” he explained. “There was space, so I called for it.
“The defender made it difficult, getting tight and pulling me. It was instinctive – I flicked it through his legs, kept going and tried to put the ball in the right area. Thankfully David was there to finish it.”