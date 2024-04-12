Factfile

Manager: Jürgen Klopp

Current Position: 2nd

Nickname: The Reds

Ground: Anfield

Founded: 1892 (131 years ago)

What’s the story?

Jürgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager came as a bombshell to both supporters and rivals, as the man who has come to personify the team on the pitch prepares to draw a successful era to a close.

Now the question is how many trophies he can add to his collection before stepping aside, before the rest of the Premier League look on with great interest at who is brought in to replace him.

Dreams of a quadruple were shattered after that dramatic 4-3 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford, and last weekend's draw against their great rivals saw Liverpool drop valuable points in a neck-and-neck title race.