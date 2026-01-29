Monday afternoon's emphatic 6-0 victory over Derby County marked Farquhar’s first competitive appearance in 18 months. An injury sustained against Larne during pre-season ruled the defender out for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign and the opening half of 2025/26 – making his return all the more meaningful.

It has been a long time since supporters last saw Farquhar in action, and the defender was candid in providing an update on his journey back.

“I was out for around 18 months with my knee,” he explained. “I had a few niggles and setbacks that kept me out longer than I wanted and expected, but I’m in a good place now. Hopefully I can kick on and get as many minutes as possible between now and the end of the season.”

The extended absence proved to be as mentally demanding as it was physical.

“It’s been hard for me,” he said. “Mentally it’s draining – when you feel like you’re nearly there and then you get another setback, it doesn’t help.

“But the lads and the staff have been great with me. They’ve done everything possible to get me back on the pitch and back playing, so hopefully now I can just push on.”

Farquhar also paid tribute to the support network around him during his rehabilitation.

“They’ve been excellent – from the medical staff, to Powelly, Dave, and even my family back home. They’ve stuck with me throughout and really helped to keep me positive.”