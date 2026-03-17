Palace head into the fixture on the back of an impressive 4-2 comeback victory away at Reading, where Mylo Bernard scored a hat-trick to secure all three points.

Despite the result, Fasida admitted the group felt there was still room for improvement.

“I think, as a whole, we were a bit disappointed with our performance,” he said. “We didn’t feel like we put our best foot forward.

“But it’s still good to come away with the three points, which we need if we want to keep competing at the top of the table. That’s one of our main goals this season, alongside the cup competitions – hopefully reaching both finals.”

Javier Alonso’s side currently sit third in the U18 Premier League South on 34 points, eight behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur but with two games in hand.

Fasida believes Palace remain firmly in the race alongside Chelsea and Spurs as the season enters its decisive stages.

“I think we’re doing a good job,” he explained. “We’ve dropped a few points here and there, but as long as we keep winning games and putting three points on the board, we can definitely push Chelsea and Tottenham and take it right to the final game.”

Tuesday’s meeting with Fulham also presents the opportunity to extend Palace’s winning run to five matches during what has been an exciting period for the Academy.

In recent weeks the young Eagles have booked their place in the Premier League Cup Final – where they will face Manchester United at Selhurst Park – and progressed to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals after overcoming reigning champions Aston Villa, five-time winners of the competition.

Fasida described the atmosphere within the squad as extremely positive following those achievements.

“It’s been tough, but it’s also been really exciting,” he said.

“The Aston Villa game especially – getting to the semi-final was massive for us. Now we’ve got another big game coming up against either Sunderland or Manchester United.

“And reaching the Premier League Cup final was another huge moment. Everyone’s been buzzing in the changing room – the vibe over the last couple of weeks has been really good.”