Floodlit Shield Explained

The Floodlit Cup is an Under-15 competition within the Premier League’s Youth Development Phase (YDP), designed to expose players to the demands of evening football and challenging playing conditions. The experience helps prepare young players for the Professional Development Phase (PDP) and, ultimately, senior football.

Palace have been regular competitors in the Floodlit Cup and enjoyed a strong run in the competition between 2018/19 and 2022/23, reaching the Regional Final in every edition during that period before winning the National Final in 2023.

Widely regarded as one of the standout competitions within the YDP calendar, the tournament has become a highly sought-after challenge for academies across the country since its introduction in 2016.

Unlike the Floodlit Cup – which Palace have won before, including in 2023 with familiar names such as Charlie Walker-Smith, Jasper Judd and Benji Casey involved – the Floodlit Shield offers the young Eagles a fresh opportunity to claim silverware and gain valuable experience in a high-level knockout environment.