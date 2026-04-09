Having cemented his place in the side in recent weeks, Frazer-Williams also reflected on his development during his first season with Palace.

“The start of the season was disappointing for me in terms of game time and performances,” he admitted. “But since the new year, especially over the last couple of months, I feel like I’ve been playing well and getting myself into the team. It’s been good to contribute and help the team pick up points.”

He also highlighted the role of Under-18s Head Coach Javier Alonso in his progression, particularly in refining both sides of his game.

“He’s always encouraging me to get forward but also to be strong defensively in one-v-one situations,” Frazer-Williams said. “As a full-back or wing-back, you have to do both sides of the game well, and that’s something I’m continuing to work on.”

Attention now turns to Southampton, with Palace travelling to Staplewood Training Ground for Friday’s fixture (12:00 BST). The Saints sit 10th in the table on 26 points from 19 games, though they have games in hand on many of the sides around them.

They arrive in strong form after an emphatic 5–1 victory over Ipswich Town last time out, setting up a tough test for the young Eagles as they look to return to winning ways following defeat to Chelsea.

Frazer-Williams is under no illusions about the challenge ahead, but is clear on the squad’s intent to bounce back.

“We obviously know it’s going to be a tough test,” he said. “We want to respond after the game against Chelsea and put things right. We’re looking to deliver a strong performance and get a good result, even though we know it won’t be easy.”