Ahead of Friday’s U18 Premier League South clash with Southampton (10th April, 12:00 BST), full-back Khyan Frazer-Williams reflected on the recent defeat to Chelsea, Palace’s league position, and the challenge ahead.
Frazer-Williams joined the club over the summer following spells with AFC Dunstable and the Varsity Nine Football & Education Programme, having previously progressed through Watford’s academy from Under-9 to Under-16 level.
He featured primarily as a left-back and wing-back at Dunstable, gaining valuable senior experience in the Southern League Division One Central.
A technically assured and tenacious defender, Frazer-Williams combines pace and positional awareness with a strong attacking instinct, offering balance on both sides of the game.
He has made 19 appearances so far this season and has established himself as a regular in recent weeks, starting four of the last five fixtures across league and cup.
We were disappointed with the result and the performance at Chelsea—Khyan Frazer-Williams
Palace’s last outing saw a youthful side – largely made up of Under-16s stepping up alongside first-year scholars – fall to a 2-0 defeat against title-chasing Chelsea. Reflecting on the performance, Frazer-Williams was honest in his assessment.
“Against Chelsea, we were disappointed with the result and the performance,” he said. “We definitely could have played a lot better. I think Chelsea dominated the game, but we didn’t really reflect our quality or show what we could do as well as we could have done.”
Despite the result, he acknowledged the challenge and responsibility of playing in an inexperienced side, particularly as one of the more senior figures in the back line.
“We set out with a young squad, and I think the Under-16s and first-years did well stepping up,” he explained. “Obviously being one of the older ones, it was a good challenge to test myself and see how I can influence others on the pitch. It was a good experience.”
We’re just pushing for the highest place possible in the league—Khyan Frazer-Williams
The defeat leaves Palace third on 36 points, now level with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the title looks increasingly out of reach, with Chelsea and Tottenham holding a significant advantage despite Palace having games in hand.
Frazer-Williams insists the focus remains on finishing as strongly as possible. “We’re just pushing for the highest place possible,” he said. “We’re taking it game by game and seeing where we end up, but the aim is to finish as high as we can.”
There could also be a timely boost for the squad, with several Under-18 players who have featured regularly for the Under-21s – Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey –potentially returning for the run-in.
“When the boys who play for the U21s come back down, they’re a big help,” he said. “They bring quality and make us stronger as a team. At the same time, the group we’ve had has been doing well too – it just adds another level when they’re involved.”
It’s been good to contribute and help the team pick up points—Khyan Frazer-Williams
Having cemented his place in the side in recent weeks, Frazer-Williams also reflected on his development during his first season with Palace.
“The start of the season was disappointing for me in terms of game time and performances,” he admitted. “But since the new year, especially over the last couple of months, I feel like I’ve been playing well and getting myself into the team. It’s been good to contribute and help the team pick up points.”
He also highlighted the role of Under-18s Head Coach Javier Alonso in his progression, particularly in refining both sides of his game.
“He’s always encouraging me to get forward but also to be strong defensively in one-v-one situations,” Frazer-Williams said. “As a full-back or wing-back, you have to do both sides of the game well, and that’s something I’m continuing to work on.”
Attention now turns to Southampton, with Palace travelling to Staplewood Training Ground for Friday’s fixture (12:00 BST). The Saints sit 10th in the table on 26 points from 19 games, though they have games in hand on many of the sides around them.
They arrive in strong form after an emphatic 5–1 victory over Ipswich Town last time out, setting up a tough test for the young Eagles as they look to return to winning ways following defeat to Chelsea.
Frazer-Williams is under no illusions about the challenge ahead, but is clear on the squad’s intent to bounce back.
“We obviously know it’s going to be a tough test,” he said. “We want to respond after the game against Chelsea and put things right. We’re looking to deliver a strong performance and get a good result, even though we know it won’t be easy.”
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Friday (10th April), with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST ahead of a 12:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS
Southampton Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Friday, 10th April
- 12:00 BST
- Staplewood Training Ground
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+