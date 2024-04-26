Factfile
- Manager: Marco Silva
- Current Position: 13th
- Nickname: The Cottagers
- Ground: Craven Cottage
- Founded: 1879 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
In a quirk of fate, Fulham's last three fixtures in the Premier League have been the same as Crystal Palace's: Newcastle United, West Ham United and Liverpool. Although the Eagles have come away with three wins, Fulham have struggled, beating West Ham at the London Stadium but falling to defeat at Craven Cottage to both Newcastle and Liverpool.
Now preparing for a third home game in four in the Premier League, Marco Silva's side are hoping to rectify inconsistent recent form to push for a place in the top-half of the table, with just four games to go.