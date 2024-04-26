They sit just three points behind Bournemouth in 10th, and just five off Chelsea in 9th, so the potential for a strong end to the campaign could reap real rewards.

Fulham came close to silverware this season, reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup and losing out narrowly to Liverpool for a place at Wembley. They have also earned big results in the league, beating Arsenal at Craven Cottage and earning a draw at the Emirates Stadium

They face Manchester City and Luton Town in their final two games of the season, so could yet have a big say in both the destination of the title and the result of the relegation battle.

The boss

Marco Silva’s confidence in his Fulham project was underlined when he turned down a series of enormously lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabia last summer,

This is his seventh season in the English game, having managed Hull City, Watford and Everton in the past.