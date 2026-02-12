With Palace’s recent form producing a mix of emphatic wins, narrow defeats and hard-fought draws, Gibbard was candid in his assessment of where the side currently stands.
“I think it’s very inconsistent,” he said. “It’s hard to build a base off that, so we need to get that consistency right, put a few wins together, and I think we’ll kick on from there.”
Now one of the senior figures in the U21s setup, Gibbard has also been entrusted with the captain’s armband on occasion – including the 2026 curtain-raiser against Chelsea.
On the responsibility that comes with the role – particularly guiding U18s stepping up – he added: “It’s massive. The younger players look at what you do, on and off the pitch, and try to follow it. That’s why it’s so important to show leadership and help them wherever you can. But yeah, it’s good.”
Palace currently sit 14th in Premier League 2, level on 18 points with Aston Villa and Wolves, with Nottingham Forest just one point behind. Crucially, the young Eagles hold games in hand on several sides around them as the play-off race begins to tighten. Gibbard stressed the importance of continuing to pick up points.
“Yeah, it’s very important,” he said. “Last season, for example, we finished really well, which kicked us on to get to the semi-finals. It’s really important to get wins at this point, build momentum, and do well in the play-offs – that’s what we all want.”