The midfielder began by taking stock of Palace’s 2025/26 campaign so far, admitting it has been a season of contrasts as the squad continues to evolve.

“I think as a team it’s been very up and down,” Gibbard said. “There have been a few highs and a lot of lows, but I feel like slowly we’re sorting our feet out. There are lots of new boys coming into the team, and it’s changing a lot every week, but I think we’re getting there.”

A late Jemiah Umolu penalty secured Palace a hard-fought 1–1 draw against an unbeaten Middlesbrough side on Monday evening, with Gibbard introduced midway through the second half in place of Dylan Reid. Reflecting on the performance, he felt there were lessons to take despite the positive result.

“I think at first we were very sloppy – it was a bit of a scrappy game,” he admitted. “But on Friday we need to sort that out, get the ball down and get playing. It was a tough game against a good side though, so I’ll take the point.”

After playing a key role in Palace’s emphatic 6–0 victory over Derby County – providing the assist for David Obou’s goal – Gibbard missed the narrow defeat at Ipswich through injury. He offered an update on his fitness and availability.

“It was just a twisted ankle,” he explained. “I missed a few sessions which ruled me out of the game, but it’s alright now. It’s still a bit swollen, but I’m good to play.”