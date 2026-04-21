For skipper Jasper Judd – a lifelong Palace fan – the occasion carries extra significance, but the message within the squad remains clear: stay focused and treat it like any other game.

“I’m buzzing for it, to be honest,” Judd said. “It’s so close now and it’s a big occasion.

“But as a team, we’ve just got to look at the game as another one in our season. Everyone’s going to be up for it – it’s a final – but hopefully we play how we have all season and then we can celebrate after.”

The young Eagles have earned their place in the final with an impressive run through the competition.

Drawn in a challenging group alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, Palace topped the standings before progressing through the knockout rounds – defeating Peterborough United and then overcoming Tottenham Hotspur in a hard-fought semi-final, sealed by David Angibeaud’s late header.

Reflecting on the campaign, Judd believes the squad has shown resilience at every stage.

“We’ve done really well,” he explained. “It was a tough group with City and Chelsea, and Sheffield United away was difficult too, so to come through that was big for us.

“In the knockout games, we’ve had to fight and dig in. Against Spurs, we had to stay strong and we got the goal from a set-piece. Now we’re into the final against a tough United side.”