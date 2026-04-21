Crystal Palace Under-18s are preparing to make history on Wednesday night (22nd April, 19:00 BST) as they host Manchester United at Selhurst Park in the club’s first-ever Under-18 Premier League Cup Final.
It’s just another game for us—Jasper Judd
For skipper Jasper Judd – a lifelong Palace fan – the occasion carries extra significance, but the message within the squad remains clear: stay focused and treat it like any other game.
“I’m buzzing for it, to be honest,” Judd said. “It’s so close now and it’s a big occasion.
“But as a team, we’ve just got to look at the game as another one in our season. Everyone’s going to be up for it – it’s a final – but hopefully we play how we have all season and then we can celebrate after.”
The young Eagles have earned their place in the final with an impressive run through the competition.
Drawn in a challenging group alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, Palace topped the standings before progressing through the knockout rounds – defeating Peterborough United and then overcoming Tottenham Hotspur in a hard-fought semi-final, sealed by David Angibeaud’s late header.
Reflecting on the campaign, Judd believes the squad has shown resilience at every stage.
“We’ve done really well,” he explained. “It was a tough group with City and Chelsea, and Sheffield United away was difficult too, so to come through that was big for us.
“In the knockout games, we’ve had to fight and dig in. Against Spurs, we had to stay strong and we got the goal from a set-piece. Now we’re into the final against a tough United side.”
We’ve had to fight and stick together—Jasper Judd
A strong league campaign has seen Palace among the frontrunners in the U18 Premier League South, but it is the demands of knockout football that Judd feels have driven the group’s development.
“I think we’ve grown a lot,” he said. “At the start of the season, we were flying and quite comfortable in games.
“But in these cup competitions, it’s different – we’ve had to fight, stick together and find different ways to win.”
Those experiences, he says, are vital preparation for the next step.
“It’s so important for our development. Knockout football is completely different – it’s do or die.
“When you go into men’s football, you’re going to have big games all the time, so playing in matches like this, where it means everything, is massive for us.”
I expect a tough game—Jasper Judd
With two major fixtures in the space of five days – the FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat and the Premier League Cup Final - the squad has had to carefully manage preparation and recovery – but Judd believes they are ready.
“It’s been tough, with a lot of games and often two a week,” he said. “But that’s something we’ll have to deal with in men’s football as well.
“Preparation has mostly been light sessions and tactical work because of the schedule, but we’re taking everything on board and we’re ready to fight in this game.”
Standing in Palace’s way are a Manchester United side with a formidable Academy record, having lifted multiple FA Youth Cups and Premier League Cups, while also boasting a current unbeaten run stretching beyond a dozen games in domestic youth competition.
They have once again set the pace in the U18 Premier League North this season and arrive at Selhurst Park in strong form.
Judd knows the scale of the challenge – but insists Palace must remain focused on themselves.
“I expect a tough game, 100%,” he said. “They’re good on the ball and they’ve got good players.
“But we just need to play our game, stick together as a team and play how we have all season. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
It’s so special—Jasper Judd
For Judd, leading the side out at Selhurst Park adds an extra emotional layer.
A boyhood Palace supporter who grew up in Mitcham and held a season ticket, he has already experienced the feeling once this season in the third round against Bradford – and is eager to do it again on the biggest stage.
“It’s so special,” he said. “As a Palace fan, walking out at Selhurst is an amazing feeling.
“Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd there and it’ll be a really special occasion – not just for me, but for the whole team.”
With more than 3,000 supporters already set to be in attendance, Judd knows just how important that backing could be.
“The fans will be massive for us,” he added. “We need all the support we can get, and it’ll make a huge difference on the night.”
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!