A lifelong Palace supporter, King has become an increasingly influential figure in Darren Powell’s side this season.

Comfortable at centre-back or stepping into midfield, the versatile defender combines composure on the ball with an eye for goal, contributing three goals and four assists this campaign. He also made his senior debut earlier this season in the UEFA Conference League against KuPS.

The young Eagles progressed to the last eight via a thrilling 3–1 penalty shootout win over Liverpool, following a six-goal encounter that ended 3–3 after extra time.

Reflecting on the contest, King admitted it was a tough but rewarding test.

“It was a good game,” he said. “We started a bit slow, but once we got going, we played well. It was a bit of a blow going into extra time, but overall it was a strong performance.

“They’re a very good side and keep the ball well, so we had to work hard both on and off it. It was tough, but the lads dug in and got a good result.”