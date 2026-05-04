Crystal Palace Under-21s defender George King believes Sunday’s dramatic victory over Liverpool has provided the perfect platform ahead of Monday night’s Premier League 2 quarter-final against Manchester United (4th May, 18:00 BST) at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.
It was a good game—George King
A lifelong Palace supporter, King has become an increasingly influential figure in Darren Powell’s side this season.
Comfortable at centre-back or stepping into midfield, the versatile defender combines composure on the ball with an eye for goal, contributing three goals and four assists this campaign. He also made his senior debut earlier this season in the UEFA Conference League against KuPS.
The young Eagles progressed to the last eight via a thrilling 3–1 penalty shootout win over Liverpool, following a six-goal encounter that ended 3–3 after extra time.
Reflecting on the contest, King admitted it was a tough but rewarding test.
“It was a good game,” he said. “We started a bit slow, but once we got going, we played well. It was a bit of a blow going into extra time, but overall it was a strong performance.
“They’re a very good side and keep the ball well, so we had to work hard both on and off it. It was tough, but the lads dug in and got a good result.”
Beating Liverpool gives us real confidence—George King
That result came at the end of a positive run, with Palace also recording wins over Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks, and King believes it has lifted confidence within the squad.
“Beating a team like Liverpool gives you real confidence,” he explained. “That’s exactly what we needed going into the next round.”
Palace finished 10th in the PL2 league phase – under the competition’s Swiss-style format, where the top 16 progress to the knockout rounds – and ended the regular campaign with a 2–0 win over Arsenal.
Looking back on the season so far, King sees plenty of positives.
“It’s been a bit stop-start at times,” he said, “but overall there are a lot of positives to take. We’re in a good place heading into the play-offs.”
Operating in a back five, King has formed a strong partnership with experienced defenders Craig Farquhar and Mofe Jemide.
“Playing alongside them makes it easier,” he added. “They’re very good players and I’ve been able to slot into it well.”
We believe we can beat anyone—George King
Next up is a Manchester United side who finished second in the league phase and boast a strong pedigree in the competition, having won it three times. King is relishing the challenge.
“They’re a good team and it’s going to be a tough game,” he said. “But we believe we can beat anyone.”
Having watched Palace’s Under-18s face United twice in recent weeks – including their U18 Premier League Cup final victory at Selhurst Park – King believes there are lessons to take.
“I watched those games and they’re a very good side,” he said. “But if we work harder than them, we’ll give ourselves a great chance.”
With a Bank Holiday crowd expected at Sutton, King also had a message for the Palace supporters.
“Just support us as much as you can,” he said. “It really means a lot to the lads.”
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May), with coverage beginning at 17:45 GMT ahead of a 18:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s
- Monday, 4th May
- 18:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2 quarter-final play-offs
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults (18-64): £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.