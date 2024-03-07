Factfile
- Manager: Rob Edwards
- Current Position: 18th
- Nickname: The Hatters
- Ground: Kenilworth Road
- Founded: 1885 (138 years ago)
What’s the story?
After being written off by many as certainties for relegation before a ball had been kicked, Luton Town have been the surprise packages this season and are well within touching distance of survival as the run-in beckons.
A famous first Premier League victory at Goodison Park in September put to an end a difficult opening period, before a remarkable flurry of festive points, beating Newcastle United and Sheffield United in quick succession, before thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion and heading to St James’ Park to inflict more pain on Eddie Howe’s side.
However, there is a sense that Luton’s battle for survival may – if they succumb to relegation – be defined by a series of near misses.