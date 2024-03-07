They conceded a 95th minute Liverpool equaliser, a 97th minute Declan Rice winner against Arsenal and two second-half goals after leading Manchester City at home; more recently, the crossbar denied them a last-gasp point against Manchester United and a two-goal lead was let slip against Newcastle.

The same problem reared its head against Aston Villa last time out, as Luton valiantly battled back from two goals down to draw level before conceding a third in the final minute of normal time, condemning another fine performance to no reward.

It means the Hatters have lost their last four on the spin, and with Everton’s points deduction reduced from 10 to six, their place in the Premier League looks ever-more precarious. If there is to be a sensational survival story, they need to get back to winning ways and fast.

The boss

Former Palace loanee Rob Edwards became the first manager to be both sacked and promoted in the same season as he guided Luton to the Premier League, having been dismissed by Watford. His first Premier League campaign has seen his instil a steely resilience in his side, as they scrap for survival.