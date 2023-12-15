Factfile
- Manager: Pep Guardiola
- Last season: 1st
- Nickname: The Citizens
- Ground: Etihad
- Founded: 1880
What’s the story?
City are aiming for a record fourth consecutive title, but a difficult November period saw them go four games without a win in the Premier League, the joint-longest spell under Guardiola’s management.
Three consecutive draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were followed by defeat at Aston Villa, before a victory at Luton Town sealed a much-needed three points and cut the deficit to Arsenal at the top of the table.