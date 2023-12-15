With Arsenal, a resurgent Liverpool and an Unai Emery-inspired Aston Villa to reckon with, the title race looks to be more than a two-horse affair this season and Guardiola’s men will have to use all their experience and ability to come out on top come May.

With the potential of Erling Haaland’s injury keeping him out over Christmas, plus the long-term absence of Kevin De Bruyne, City will want to ensure the rest of their squad – midfield general Rodri in particular – can stay fit for the remainder of the campaign as they look to go up another gear in the new year.

The boss

Pep Guardiola has won five Premier League titles since his arrival from Bayern Munich. He was a legendary player and manager at Barcelona, where he won the European Cup under Johan Cruyff before doing so again in the dugout.