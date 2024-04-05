Factfile
- Manager: Pep Guardiola
- Position: 3rd
- Nickname: The Citizens
- Ground: Etihad Stadium
- Founded: 1880 (144 years ago)
What’s the story?
After their cagey goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday failed to live up to its billing as a title blockbuster, Manchester City reminded everyone on Wednesday why it would be foolish to ever count them out of a title race. Phil Foden’s sublime hat-trick saw Pep Guardiola’s side ease to a 4-1 victory against Unai Emery’s surprise packages this season, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland given the night off in advance of this weekend.
After a blip in November, which uncharacteristically saw City win just once in six league games – culminating in Crystal Palace’s recovery from two goals down at the Etihad – they have been in imperious form, unbeaten in 15 now as they keep the pressure up on Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table.