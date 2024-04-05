Unlike the sides of yesteryear, however, City are finding it difficult to beat the teams around them. They have taken just three points from a possible 12 against their title rivals, and it is this struggle which has set up this run-in to be the tightest battle for the title in recent memory.

Guardiola’s side are still competing on three fronts, and could yet complete a repeat of their treble last season. They face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, with one of Coventry City or Manchester United waiting in the final – potentially a repeat of last season’s Manchester derby at Wembley – while Real Madrid stand in their way of Champions League progress.

The narratives abound. Can City spoil Klopp’s farewell? Can Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant manager, get one over his mentor? Can City become the first side to win four in a row? It’s set to be some conclusion.

The boss

The greatest manager of the modern generation, Pep Guardiola’s career in European football has been as transformative as it has been successful. His Barcelona side will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the game, with success at Bayern Munich and in England cementing his legacy.