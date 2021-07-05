An away trip to Madejski stadium could prove to be the toughest test of pre-season so far, with the game being the last of Reading’s friendlies before they start their Championship campaign against Stoke City.

The match with Michael Olise’s former side will not be the Royals’ first test against Premier League opposition this pre-season, however, with Veljko Paunovic’s men already losing 3-0 to West Ham United.

The opposition

Reading finished seventh in 2020/21, just outside the play-off places, and scored 62 goals in the process. Their attacking threat will be a good test for the Palace defence, although the hosts’ top scorer from last season Lucas Joao has yet to feature in pre-season as he has a minor hip injury. Their attack also been weakened with the loss of Olise, who joined Palace in July.

Reading have not signed anyone in this transfer window as they and several other clubs are currently under a transfer embargo. This places restrictions on the deals they can conduct, but does not prevent them from making signings.

They won their first pre-season game against Lincoln City 1-0 before losing to West Ham and most recently drawing 1-1 with Charlton Athletic. The Eagles also drew with Charlton in a recent friendly, ending Vieira’s first match at Selhurst Park 2-2.