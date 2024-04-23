Eddie Howe’s side lost six out of seven Premier League games over the festive period, but have earned important results at home and on the road this season, thrashing Tottenham Hotspur last time out and beating both Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the League Cup quarter-finals.

After exiting the Champions League in the group stage, and both domestic cups in the quarter-finals, full focus now turns to the Premier League run-in. Newcastle head into this evening’s match on the back of an 11 day break, and will hope they hit the ground running for the final five games of the season in south London this evening.

The boss

The first managerial appointment of Newcastle’s new ownership, Eddie Howe made his name at Bournemouth, guiding the club into the Premier League. He earned Champions League qualification last season, and is aiming for another European place this time around.