A run of just one win in nine Premier League games is not the form they need heading into the run in, however, and Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperate for his players to get some points on the board before the relegation battle really goes down to the wire.

Forest still have Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to play, but it is the games against the teams around them that will preoccupy their thoughts even more strongly. Games against Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley are all must-wins if they are to extract themselves from danger.

With the run-in beginning in earnest after the March international break, and Palace heading to a City Ground likely in defiant mood after the Premier League's four-point deduction was imposed, it is set to be a ferocious atmosphere from first minute to last on Saturday afternoon.

The boss

After a spell in Saudi Arabia followed bruising exits from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno is back in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

He had a tall ask taking over from Steve Cooper, who was a firm favourite amongst the fans, but won credit with early victories against Newcastle and Manchester United. Results since then have been somewhat mixed, but there can be no underestimating the talent – both in Nuno and his squad – at Forest's disposal.