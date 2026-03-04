Drawn in Group D of the U18 Premier League Cup alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea and Category Two high-flyers Sheffield United, Palace knew only top spot would be enough to progress.

The campaign began in dramatic fashion with a 3-3 draw against Manchester City. Palace raced into a 3-0 half-time lead before City – who had started their league season strongly and knocked the young Eagles out of last season’s FA Youth Cup – mounted a comeback.

“It was crazy,” Okoli said. “3-0 up to 3-3. But it was very exciting – the way they attacked us, the way we went 3-0 up in the first half. That was an incredible experience for us.”

With all four sides level on one point, October’s trip to Sheffield United became pivotal. In difficult Storm Amy conditions, Palace secured a composed 3-1 away victory. Okoli admitted it was tougher than anticipated.

“The environment felt set up for you to lose,” he explained. “The pitch is very small, the walk from the changing room to the pitch is long, and the way they play makes it difficult. But we still got the job done – and I was lucky enough to get a goal.”

That set up a decisive final group clash with Chelsea. Level on points with Manchester City but ahead on goal difference, the equation was simple: match or better City’s result to top the group.

Palace delivered emphatically. Goals from Angibeaud, Bernard-Ferguson, Oduro and Donte Martin sealed a 4-0 win.

“We went out there with a mission to win and I think we did pretty well,” Okoli said. “Everyone capitalised on their chances – I even got an assist in that game.”