Factfile

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Current Position: 16th

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Founded: 1882 (143 years ago)

What’s the story?

Tottenham's worst Premier League season in years could yet be salvaged by European glory. Thursday night's aggregate victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final has put them on the cusp of glory.

That success has booked a final against fellow league strugglers Manchester United, which could end Spurs' relative silverware drought and, crucially, also offer a route to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Ange Postecoglou's side have been inconsistent this season, with the manager's claim that he always wins silverware in his second season met with mockery at times.

A shock collapse against Brighton, back in October, was described by Postecoglou as the "worst since I’ve been here", and his team have rarely shown the promise often display during his first term.