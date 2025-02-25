Factfile
- Manager: Unai Emery
- Nickname: The Villans
- Ground: Villa Park
- Founded: 1874 (150 years ago)
What’s the story?
Inconsistency has proved a barrier in Aston Villa's quest to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season. An exciting, attack-minded team, they have a below-par record on the road, with only one away Premier League victory since October.
But a run of just one defeat in their last seven games, in all competitions, plus some impressive new signings has lifted the mood at Villa Park and ensured they arrive in South London full of confidence. Fellow top-five rivals Chelsea were seen off in their last game, with new arrival Marco Asensio scoring twice.