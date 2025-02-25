Unai Emery's team are not solely focused on the Premier League. They have progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League, impressively qualifying automatically after a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Wins over Bayern Munich, Celtic and RB Leipzig have proved the highlights of a memorable campaign, with a two-legged tie against Club Brugge next up in Europe.

Villa are also still in the hunt for the FA Cup, although they face a tight turnaround ahead of their fifth round assignment, with a trip to Cardiff City on Friday night. In the league table they currently lie in 8th place but only two points off fifth, which could offer a route back to the Champions League.

Daichi Kamada scored the winner when these two sides met in the League Cup back in October, taking Palace into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

The boss

Emery recovered from a bruising experience at Arsenal to remind everyone why he is one of the continent’s most highly respected managers, winning Europa League silverware at Villarreal before transforming Aston Villa from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders - in the space of just 18 months.