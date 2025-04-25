Factfile

Manager: Unai Emery

Position: 7th

Nickname: The Villans

Ground: Villa Park

Founded: 1874 (151 years ago)

What’s the story?

Chasing a first FA Cup since 1957 and a first major trophy since 1996, seven-times winners Aston Villa are the team standing between Palace and the 2025 showpiece final. An exciting, attack-minded team, Villa have found their best form in recent months, competing across three fronts.

Despite Tuesday's disappointing 2-1 loss at Manchester City, the Villans remain in the mix to finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.

Prior to that they had won six domestic fixtures on the spin in both Premier League and FA Cup - a run stretching back to when they came to Selhurst Park in February. January signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have reinvigorated their attacking play, while Youri Tielemans is showing some of the best form of his career.