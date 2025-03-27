Factfile

Manager: Marco Silva

Current Position: 8th

Nickname: The Whites / The Cottagers

Ground: Craven Cottage

Founded: 1879 (145 years ago)

What’s the story?

In a congested top half of the Premier League table, Fulham have crept up on the race for European contenders, lying eighth in the league following the March international break. If the Whites can finish strong in the sprint to the line, they have every chance of bringing European football back to the Cottage.

Now they also have FA Cup glory in their sights, having reached the quarter-final stage for the second time in three years. Last time, they were controversially beaten 3-1 by Manchester United after receiving three red cards, including one for manager Marco Silva.

The Whites have reached the final once before - but that came back in 1975, where they were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. Silva will be aiming to lead them back to Wembley and keep alive his hopes of winning silverware in England for the first time.

Throughout 2024/25 the Cottagers have had no respect for the form table. Chelsea were one of the in-form sides in the league, until Fulham went to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day with Rodrigo Muniz's last-gasp finish grabbing a stunning 2-1 win.