Having finished 13th last season and invested heavily in reinforcements over summer, there is hope at Craven Cottage that a top-eight finish is within their reach.

They may well end regretting not taking maximum points at home against three teams struggling away from home - Ipswich, Southampton and Manchester United. But equally Silva's side are capable of beating any team on their day.

Both Raul Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz offer a physical presence up front, while the pace and trickery of Alex Iwobi and Adama Traoré out wide will prove a handful for most full-backs in the league.

The reverse fixture between the two sides at Selhurst Park, saw Fulham ran out 2-0 winners with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson, with Daichi Kamada sent off for Palace late on. Can the Eagles turn the tables on Saturday?

The boss

This is Marco Silva’s eighth season in the English game, having managed Hull City, Watford and Everton in the past. Fulham's confidence in his project was underlined by their investment in the team over summer, including former Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Prior to his time in England, Silva delivered silverware by winning the Portuguese Cup at Sporting CP and the Greek Super League with Olympiacos.