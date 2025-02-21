Factfile
- Manager: Marco Silva
- Current Position: 8th
- Nickname: The Cottagers
- Ground: Craven Cottage
- Founded: 1879 (145 years ago)
What’s the story?
In a congested top half of the Premier League table, Fulham have crept up on the race for European qualification, lying just four points off high-flyers Bournemouth in fifth place - a position which could yet end up as a Champions League berth.
The Cottagers have had no respect for the form table in 2024/25. Chelsea were one of the in-form sides in the top-flight, until they were beaten at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day with Rodrigo Muniz's last-gasp finish grabbing a stunning 2-1 win.
More recently, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest were also both really on strong runs before coming unstuck against Marco Silva's energetic side.