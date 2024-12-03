Factfile
- Manager: Kieran McKenna
- Current Position: 19th
- Nickname: The Tractor Boys
- Ground: Portman Road
- Founded: 1878 (146 years ago)
What’s the story?
What a journey it has been for Ipswich Town. This exact week two seasons ago, they had just drawn at home to Fleetwood Town in the third tier; now they are enjoying life back in the top-flight for the first time in 22 years.
Ipswich's rise under Kieran McKenna saw them beat heavily favoured Leeds United to automatic promotion last season, earning a reputation for attractive football and dramatic late goals - the 97th-minute winner against Southampton back in April just one example.