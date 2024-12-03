Now, though, they cannot merely bask in the glory of back-to-back promotions. Locked in an intense battle for survival, the focus is on picking up points to make their return to the Premier League more than a short-lived affair.

A first Premier League victory away at Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a creditable draw with Manchester United just after the international break, and with games against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool to come before the end of January, they need to start accruing points in front of their home support.

The boss

Ipswich had to fight off interest from the biggest clubs in the country - including, reportedly, Chelsea and Manchester United - over the summer to convince McKenna to sign a new contract at the club, and his record tells you why.

After joining the club in 2021, having most recently managed Manchester United's Under-18s before becoming a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching setup, he has taken them from League One to the Premier League in some style.