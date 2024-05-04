Having reached the FA Cup final thanks to two remarkable games – the first a spirited last-minute comeback win against biggest rivals Liverpool, the second a less morale-boosting penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City at Wembley – a second successive Manchester derby final awaits.

Focus until then can turn to the rest of the league campaign, and with the top-four now a mathematical impossibility, Ten Hag will be prioritising confirmation of their Europa League status, and the return of significant players from injury – as well as building morale heading into a hugely important first summer under INEOS ownership, which could set the tone for the start of the new campaign.

The boss

Erik ten Hag won four straight titles at Ajax and sent shockwaves around Europe with a 4-1 win at the Bernabeu, before moving to Man Utd in 2022. He won the League Cup and finished third in his first season, but has struggled to repeat that success amid an injury crisis and off-field issues this time around.