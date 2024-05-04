Factfile
- Manager: Erik ten Hag
- Current Position: 6th
- Nickname: The Red Devils
- Ground: Old Trafford
- Founded: 1878 (146 years ago)
What’s the story?
After finishing third last season and reaching two cup finals, winning the League Cup, it’s safe to say that Manchester United’s second season under Erik ten Hag has not gone as well as they might have imagined. An injury-blighted campaign has seen a league-record 61 separate cases of injury throughout the campaign, and the integration of many academy youngsters into the matchday squads.
A dire winter period saw them lose vital ground in the race for the Champions League places and slip out of the competition itself in the group stages, with a League Cup exit to Newcastle meaning any hope of silverware was quickly relying on success in the FA Cup.