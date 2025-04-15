Factfile
- Manager: Eddie Howe
- Current Position: 4th
- Nickname: The Magpies
- Ground: St. James' Park
- Founded: 1892 (133 years ago)
What’s the story?
Newcastle’s season is already one of the history books on Tyneside. Last month, the Magpies ended a near 56-year wait to win a major trophy - and a 70-year wait to win a major domestic honour - after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley.
The party and the aftermath of that success, could have led some to question whether Newcastle's form would have dropped off for the rest of the season. But three wins on the bounce since the cup final have them firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place - particularly considering that fifth place will now be enough to claim qualification.