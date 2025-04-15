Newcastle's aim at the start of the season, was to be back into Europe once again. And a Conference League spot is already assured after the Carabao Cup win. But if they are to repeat magical nights like the victory against Paris Saint-Germain last season, they have to be with Europe’s elite.

They face fierce competition in the face of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa, in a race that should go to the wire, but you wouldn't back against Eddie Howe's side on current form.

In Alexander Isak, they have one of the Premier League's most in-form strikers, while a midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton have looked solid over recent weeks.

The boss

The first managerial appointment of Newcastle’s new ownership, Eddie Howe made his name at Bournemouth, guiding the club from League Two into the Premier League.

He earned Champions League qualification with Newcastle in his first full season in the north-east, only a year after taking them away from the relegation zone. After a slight dip in form last season, he is hoping to guide them back into Europe this time around.

Before Newcastle's win over Manchester United last time out, news broke that Howe had been hospitalised and would not be in the dugout. The club later confirmed he had been diagnosed with pneumonia and is currently recovering.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle for both the game against Palace, and Aston Villa at the weekend.