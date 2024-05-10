Factfile

Manager: Gary O’Neil

Last season: 12th

Nickname: Wolves

Ground: Molineux

Founded: 1877 (146 years ago)

What’s the story?

One win in eight games has stalled Wolves' progress, after an excellent start to the season in which they were sat in the top-half as recently as March.

Victories over Manchetser City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea before Christmas laid down a marker, before completing the double over both Spurs and Chelsea to confirm their ability to beat any side in the league.

A promising FA Cup final run was ended in dramatic fashion against Coventry City, in one of the most memorable ties in years. Having trailed for most of game, Wolves scored twice late on to all-but seal a place at Wembley - before conceding in the 97th and 100th minute to suffer the most agonising of defeats.