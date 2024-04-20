They came very close, earning an early lead and pushing for a goal to take the tie into extra-time before conceding a late equaliser - but given the form of Alonso's side this season, there was no shame in narrowly exiting to such a side, and the reaction at the London Stadium told a similar story.

The fight is well and truly on for another season in European competition via the league route, with West Ham just two points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United in the fight for the Europa League places. Can Moyes secure another shot at continental glory next year?

If so, they will need to put their foot on the accelerator as the run-in commences in earnest – but with games against Liverpool and Manchester City still to come they could play a big role in the title race as well as that for the European places. Can they match Palace’s achievement and take points off them both?

The boss

Moyes cemented his status as one of West Ham’s greatest managers with the Conference League triumph in Prague, and is battling to finish in the European places for the third time in four seasons. He is one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League, having spent the last five years at the London Stadium.

A three-time LMA Manager of the Year with Everton, he returned for a second spell with West Ham United in December 2019, the Irons deep in a relegation battle, steadily transforming their fortunes to reach heights many east London supporters might not have deemed possible upon his arrival.