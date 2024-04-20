Factfile
- Manager: David Moyes
- Current Position: 8th
- Nickname: The Irons
- Ground: London Stadium
- Founded: 1895 (129 years ago)
What’s the story?
West Ham’s season has been a story of contrasts: Premier League and European progress amidst discontent from certain sections of supporters about the club’s style of play under David Moyes.
Moyes can point to a fantastic track record, having guided West Ham to their first trophy in more than four decades last season in the Europa Conference League, with this their third straight campaign in European football.
On Thursday night they took on the impossible, aiming to become the first side in any competition to beat Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this season, with the newly-crowned German champions taking a two-goal lead into the match at the London Stadium.