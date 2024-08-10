Factfile

Manager: Antoine Kombouaré

Nickname: La Maison Jaune

Ground: Kenilworth Road

Founded: 1885 (138 years ago)

What’s the story?

A SECOND SPELL

Manager Antoine Kombouaré is back in the dugout, after leading Nantes to a Coupe de France in his first spell back in 2022. He replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec at the end of a frenetic 2023/24 campaign for Nantes, the third manager to take charge during a season of change on the Loire.

ROOM TO IMPROVE

There is plenty of scope for development for La Maison Jaune, who finished last season in 14th, winning just four games from early December until the end of the season. They survived relegation by just four points, and relied on those around them to suffer poor results, picking up just two points from a possible 15 in the final five games of the season.