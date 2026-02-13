Owoade made his first appearance of the season off the bench against Brighton and was gradually reintegrated into matchday squads by Head Coach Javier Alonso.
In recent weeks, he has earned a starting role – coming into the side during the FA Youth Cup victory over Newcastle before starting the league fixture against Birmingham and coming on against Stevenage as we reached the Youth Cup quarter-finals.
For a first-year scholar, earning the manager’s trust has been a significant milestone.
“It feels like I’m heading in the right direction. Coming off being injured as well, it feels good. I’m working hard in training and doing the right things. I’ve just got to keep pushing.”
Building that connection with Alonso has taken time, particularly given his absence through injury.
“It’s been a bit difficult. When I was injured, I didn’t get as much time with him compared to the other players. So it’s about building that bond and that trust – him trusting me as a player and as a person, on and off the pitch.”
Saturday presents another major test. Tottenham sit level with Palace on 27 points, though Palace’s superior goal difference keeps them above Spurs in the table. The visitors arrive in strong form, having won three consecutive league matches without conceding.
The reverse fixture saw Palace run out 3-0 winners thanks to a Benji Casey hat-trick – but Owoade is expecting a different challenge this time.
“They’ll want to come back harder than they did the first time we played them. They’re right underneath us in the table, so they’re going to want to show why they should be above us. We’re expecting a fight and real desire from them.”
Preparation, he says, has been sharp.
“It’s been good. The lads are focused and ready for Saturday.”
With momentum building and key players returning at a crucial stage of the season, Palace’s Under-18s know that resilience – both collective and individual – could prove decisive in the title race.