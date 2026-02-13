A dynamic, attack-minded right-sided defender, Owoade joined Palace at Under-13 level following a successful trial. He quickly made his mark, playing a key role in the side that reached the final of the 2022/23 Under-14 Albert Phelan Shield, eventually finishing runners-up after a 4-2 defeat against Everton at Finch Farm.

That season proved a standout period. Owoade captained the side towards its conclusion and regularly contributed in the final third, scoring multiple hat-tricks from defence.

However, injuries disrupted his momentum from the end of his Under-14 campaign through much of the Under-16 age group. Despite those setbacks, he still managed to register eight goals and several assists during his time on the pitch.

The start of the 2025/26 season brought further frustration. An MCL injury sustained in training delayed his involvement, and a subsequent hamstring issue hampered his return.

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Owoade said: “I’ll start with myself. Coming back from setbacks at the start of the season, getting back on my feet, back in the squad after being out twice – that’s been big for me.

“But as a team, we’re thriving. We’re pushing and doing well in all the competitions we’re in.”

On the mental battle of being side lined, he admitted the frustration but also the growth it brought: “I was very frustrated. Every time I got told I’d had a setback, I’d get annoyed. But it gives you time to work on yourself – individually and mentally. It helps you come back stronger.

“It teaches you patience. Waiting for the right opportunity, and when you get it, taking it.”