Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace have enjoyed a hugely encouraging first season under Head Coach Javier Alonso, who arrived from Atlético Madrid in the summer.

While attention now turns to cup finals, Palace have also been competitive throughout the U18 Premier League South campaign. The division – one half of the national U18 structure alongside the North – has seen the young Eagles spend much of the season among the frontrunners.

They currently sit third on 39 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, having at one stage mounted a sustained title challenge. A demanding schedule, with simultaneous runs in both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup, has led to prioritisation of knockout football in recent weeks.

There have still been standout league performances. Palace recorded 8–0 victories over both Birmingham City and Ipswich Town, alongside 4–0 wins against Fulham and Chelsea. A 5–0 win over Birmingham completed a dominant 13–0 aggregate across those fixtures.

The latter part of the campaign has also highlighted the strength of the Academy pathway. Eight Under-16 players have stepped up into matchday squads, while first-year scholars have taken on increased responsibility in a side balancing performance with development.

Most recently, Charlie Walker-Smith’s brace inspired a 3–1 comeback win away at Southampton, a response to a narrow 2–0 defeat at Chelsea which had ended a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Alongside this, Palace have enjoyed a deep FA Youth Cup run, reaching the semi-finals of English football’s most prestigious youth competition for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Unfortunately, their historic campaign ended in late heartbreak, as a stoppage-time extra-time goal from Chido Obi sealed defeat at Old Trafford on Friday evening (17th April).