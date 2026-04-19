Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a landmark occasion for the Academy!
Crystal Palace Under-18s will make history on Wednesday (22nd April, 19:00 BST) at Selhurst Park, hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final.
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace have enjoyed a hugely encouraging first season under Head Coach Javier Alonso, who arrived from Atlético Madrid in the summer.
While attention now turns to cup finals, Palace have also been competitive throughout the U18 Premier League South campaign. The division – one half of the national U18 structure alongside the North – has seen the young Eagles spend much of the season among the frontrunners.
They currently sit third on 39 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, having at one stage mounted a sustained title challenge. A demanding schedule, with simultaneous runs in both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup, has led to prioritisation of knockout football in recent weeks.
There have still been standout league performances. Palace recorded 8–0 victories over both Birmingham City and Ipswich Town, alongside 4–0 wins against Fulham and Chelsea. A 5–0 win over Birmingham completed a dominant 13–0 aggregate across those fixtures.
The latter part of the campaign has also highlighted the strength of the Academy pathway. Eight Under-16 players have stepped up into matchday squads, while first-year scholars have taken on increased responsibility in a side balancing performance with development.
Most recently, Charlie Walker-Smith’s brace inspired a 3–1 comeback win away at Southampton, a response to a narrow 2–0 defeat at Chelsea which had ended a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
Alongside this, Palace have enjoyed a deep FA Youth Cup run, reaching the semi-finals of English football’s most prestigious youth competition for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Unfortunately, their historic campaign ended in late heartbreak, as a stoppage-time extra-time goal from Chido Obi sealed defeat at Old Trafford on Friday evening (17th April).
Our road to the PL Cup Final
Drawn in a challenging Group D – widely regarded as the ‘group of death’ – alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, Palace knew only top spot would be enough to secure progression under the revised format.
Their campaign began with a statement performance against Manchester City. A relentless first-half display saw Palace race into a 3-0 lead, demonstrating their pressing intensity and attacking cohesion, before City fought back in the second half to earn a 3-3 draw.
Victory away at Sheffield United followed in difficult conditions, with Palace adapting well to the environment to secure a 3-1 win and take control of the group.
The decisive moment came against Chelsea. With qualification on the line, Palace delivered arguably their most complete performance of the campaign, winning 4-0 through goals from David Angibeaud, Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Stuart Oduro and Donte Martin.
That result sealed top spot and progression to the knockout stages.
In the quarter-finals, Palace travelled to Peterborough United. After a tightly contested opening, they showed their cutting edge, with Donte Martin’s quick-fire brace proving decisive in a 2-1 victory.
The semi-final away at Tottenham Hotspur required a different type of performance. In a controlled and disciplined display, Palace grew into the game before David Angibeaud’s late header from a Jasper Judd corner secured a 1-0 win and a place in the final.
Check out our journey to the PL Cup Final – told through the lens of our goalscorers – below!
Our Opponents – Manchester United
Manchester United Under-18s arrive in exceptional form under Darren Fletcher, sitting top of the U18 Premier League North on 50 points.
They have been one of the standout Academy sides in the country this season. Their most recent outing saw a 2–0 victory over Leeds United, maintaining their position at the summit.
United’s pedigree at youth level is well established. They have won the U18 Premier League North on multiple occasions, most recently in 2023/24, going on to win the national final.
In the FA Youth Cup, they are the competition’s most successful club with 11 titles, with recent successes producing players such as Paul Scholes, Jesse Lingard and Alejandro Garnacho.
United’s PL Cup record & road to the Final
Manchester United lifted the U18 Premier League Cup as recently as 2023/24 and have impressed again in this season’s competition.
They progressed through the group stage with a perfect record – three wins from three, 12 goals scored and none conceded – underlining their quality at both ends of the pitch.
A 6-0 win over Birmingham City capped a dominant group phase, with goals spread across the side.
Their quarter-final proved more testing, as West Bromwich Albion pushed them close in a 4-3 encounter despite United leading 4-0 at half-time.
In the semi-finals, they overcame West Ham United after extra-time, scoring twice late on in a high-intensity contest to secure their place at Selhurst Park.
Tournament rules
The U18 Premier League Cup was expanded this season to 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Only group winners progressed to the quarter-finals, increasing the competitiveness of the group stage.
From the knockout rounds onwards, ties are decided on the night – with matches level after 90 minutes going to 30 minutes of extra-time, and penalties if required to determine the winner.
Previous meeting
The sides last met in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-final in March 2024, where Manchester United ran out 5-0 winners.
That scoreline was harsh on Palace, who competed well for long spells, particularly in the first half, pressing aggressively and limiting clear chances early on. However, United’s quality told as the game wore on, pulling away in the final stages to secure progression.
Likely Line-up
Manchester United Expected XI: Byrne-Hughes; Helafu, Mills, Armer (c), Watson; McCormack, Thwaites, Gabriel; Brown, Bradbury, Ajayi.
Team News
Manchester United’s squad selection has varied across competitions, with clear distinctions between their Premier League Cup and FA Youth Cup line-ups.
Players such as Godwill Kukonki and Chido Obi have featured more prominently in the FA Youth Cup, reflecting their progression into older age groups and involvement beyond the U18 setup.
Both are regarded as key attacking options, with Obi in particular providing a physical focal point in forward areas.
In contrast, United’s Premier League Cup run has leaned more heavily on a consistent core group, including Jayden Byrne-Hughes, Albert Mills, Jack Armer, Rafe McCormack, Thwaites, JJ Gabriel, Noah Ajayi and Ethan Brown.
This continuity has been a key factor in their success in the competition, particularly during the group stage where they recorded three wins from three without conceding.
However, with this being a final, there remains the possibility of crossover between squads, with higher-profile attacking options such as Obi potentially coming into contention depending on selection.
Key Players – Samuel Lusale & Albert Mills
A former Palace Academy player, Samuel Lusale joined Manchester United in September 2024 and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in their youth ranks.
Born in Guildford and representing Slovakia at youth level, Lusale is a direct, pace-driven winger who thrives in one-versus-one situations. His ability to carry the ball over distance and commit defenders makes him a constant threat in transition.
After a spell out through injury, Lusale returned to action in recent weeks and made a notable impact in Manchester United’s recent fixture against Real Madrid’s Under-21 side at Old Trafford.
Introduced in the second half, he immediately changed the dynamic of the game. Operating from the left wing, Lusale repeatedly drove at the Madrid defence, using his acceleration and close control to beat multiple players and draw fouls in dangerous areas.
Despite United ultimately being defeated, his performance stood out – offering a reminder of his quality and sharpness heading into the closing stages of the season.
His return adds another dimension to United’s attack, particularly in wide areas where his pace and directness can stretch defences.
At the heart of United’s defensive strength is centre-back Albert Mills, who has been one of their most consistent performers throughout the Premier League Cup campaign.
The Norwich-born defender has played the most minutes in the competition for United (480), underlining his importance within Darren Fletcher’s side.
A right-footed centre-half, Mills combines physicality with composure, operating primarily on the right side of central defence. He has been a key part of a backline that recorded three clean sheets in the group stage and has maintained one of the strongest defensive records in youth football this season.
Having made 17 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season, Mills has developed into a regular figure and has also gained experience at Under-21 level, while being involved in first-team training environments.
His positioning, aerial presence and ability to read the game make him a crucial figure in United’s structure – particularly in high-pressure knockout fixtures such as this.
JJ Gabriel has also been one of the standout performers in youth football this season, registering over 20 goals across all competitions despite still being just 15.
The Gaffer – Darren Fletcher
Darren Fletcher, a Manchester United legend with over 340 appearances for the club, now leads the U18s as part of his progression into senior management.
A product of United’s academy himself, Fletcher came through the same pathway he now oversees, graduating from the youth ranks before becoming a key first-team player under Sir Alex Ferguson.
During his playing career, he won multiple major honours, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and was known for his tactical intelligence, discipline and leadership in midfield.
Since returning to Old Trafford in 2020, Fletcher has taken on a series of coaching and development roles across the academy and first-team environment, steadily building experience as part of his long-term ambition to become a manager.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The final will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday, 22nd April with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 – click HERE for more information!
TICKET DETAILS & PRICES
- Adults (18–64): £5
- Seniors (65+): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)
Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section located in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand.
Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!