PL2 quarter-final preview: Eagles target back-to-back semi-finals against Manchester United
Crystal Palace Under-21s will bid to reach back-to-back Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals when they host Manchester United at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May, 18:00 BST) – here’s everything you need to know!
Eagle-Eyed Review
The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season after a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, following 120 minutes of a six-goal thriller at the Liverpool Academy.
Palace’s tie finished 3-3 after extra time. Rio Cardines opened the scoring for the young Eagles with a superb first-half free-kick to cancel out Will Wright’s early opener, before Zach Marsh put Palace ahead at the break. Wright then struck again in normal time to force extra-time.
In added time, skipper Craig Farquhar looked to have won it for Palace, only for Keyrol Norales to level matters once more just minutes later. With the tie still deadlocked after 120 minutes, penalties were required.
Harry Lee proved decisive, producing three saves in the shootout after Jemiah Umolu missed the opening spot-kick, securing Palace’s progression into the quarter-finals.
Palace reached the elimination play-offs after finishing 10th in the league phase, sealing qualification with a game to spare and extending their record to a third consecutive PL2 knockout campaign. They ended the regular season strongly with a 2-0 win over Arsenal thanks to goals from Joe Gibbard and Kaden Rodney.
Momentum is now building under head coach Darren Powell, with three wins from their last four matches – including a 5-1 win over Liverpool, a 2-0 victory against Arsenal, and that shootout success over the Reds. Consistency has been a clear theme in recent weeks, something Powell has repeatedly stressed as key.
After exiting at the round of 16 stage in the first season of the new format in 2023/24, Palace reached the semi-finals last year but were edged out 2-1 by Southampton at Selhurst Park. Luke Browne and Rodney both struck the woodwork in the closing stages, narrowly missing the chance to force penalties.
There is also added familiarity with Manchester United this season, with the sides meeting three times already across different age groups – including the FA Youth Cup semi-final, where Palace were beaten in the 116th minute of extra time, and last Wednesday’s U18 Premier League Cup final, where the young Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on penalties.
Our Opponents – Manchester United
Manchester United finished second in the PL2 league phase, level on points with Chelsea but behind on goal difference.
The Red Devils enter the play-offs following successive defeats, having lost to Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals before ending their regular PL2 campaign with a home defeat to Newcastle United.
United are led by Adam Lawrence, who has returned to the club’s U21 set-up after previously guiding their U18s to a historic treble in 2023/24. He now works with a familiar group of players as he leads their play-off push.
The young Reds progressed to the quarter-finals after a 3-2 win over Sunderland at the Progress With Unity Stadium.
Chido Obi and Jack Fletcher gave them control before Felix Scott pulled one back for Sunderland. Shea Lacey’s impressive solo goal restored the cushion, and although Jack Whittaker ensured a nervy finish, United held on.
The Red Devils will be aiming to add to their strong PL2 history, having won the competition three times (2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16).
Premier League 2 Explained…
The Premier League introduced a new PL2 format in 2023/24 to better balance player development and competitive structure.
All 29 Category One academies now compete in a single league table, replacing the previous North/South divisions. Each side plays 20 fixtures against different opponents during the regular season.
The top 16 teams then progress to a single-elimination play-off system to determine the champion. Higher-ranked teams earn home advantage throughout the knockout rounds.
In addition, qualification to the PL2 play-offs also guarantees entry into the following season’s Premier League International Cup for the top 16 finishers.
Last time out vs Manchester United
The sides last met earlier this season in late September when Palace’s unbeaten league run came to an end in a 4-1 defeat at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.
Jacob Devaney opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Gabriele Biancheri doubled the lead early in the second half. Asher Agbinone gave Palace hope with a fine strike, but substitute Shea Lacey sealed the win with a late brace.
Likely line-up
Manchester United Expected XI: Murdock; Kamason, Aljofree (c), Armer, Kukonki; T. Fletcher; Lacey, Moorhouse, J. Fletcher, Musa; Obi.
Team news
There is plenty of familiarity in the United ranks from recent meetings with Palace, particularly in the U18 Premier League Cup final and FA Youth Cup semi-final.
Defender Godwill Kukonki, winger Samuel Lusale, and midfielder Jim Thwaites all featured in those encounters. Kukonki was unfortunate to miss the decisive penalty in the Cup final shootout, while Lusale, formerly of Palace’s academy, adds further intrigue.
Thwaites has also been involved with United’s senior squad this season, having been named in matchday squads during their Premier League win over Chelsea the weekend before last.
Striker Chido Obi, another standout, featured in both meetings against Palace this season, scoring in extra time of the FA Youth Cup semi-final and again impressing in the U18 Premier League Cup final.
Lacey, who also scored against Palace earlier this season, is expected to play a key role once again.
Defender Louis Jackson, midfielder Tyler Fletcher, and U18s Rafe McCormack and James Overy could also be in contention after featuring in recent squads, including Real Madrid in the International Cup.
Pre-match analysis
United enjoyed a strong PL2 league phase, recording 13 wins, four draws and three defeats. They were one of the division’s most effective attacking sides, scoring 43 goals – the fifth highest in the league – while also boasting one of the tightest defences, conceding the third fewest behind Manchester City and Chelsea.
Recent form has remained solid, with the young Reds ranking sixth over their last five matches, winning three, drawing one and losing one. On the road, however, they have been particularly impressive – topping the away form table across that same period with four wins and a draw, collecting 13 points while scoring 13 goals and conceding just four.
Key players – Chido Obi & Shea Lacey
Obi has been one of United’s standout attacking threats this season, scoring 10 goals in PL2 and 15 across all competitions.
The Danish youth international, who joined from Arsenal in 2024, has already made eight senior appearances for United and briefly became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for the club at just 17 years and 156 days.
After a rapid rise into the first-team environment, his development has been carefully managed this season, with a return to academy football allowing him to refine his game.
That approach has paid dividends, with Obi delivering consistent performances, including four goals in a single U21 match against Leicester City and the decisive extra-time goal against Palace in the FA Youth Cup semi-final. He remains United’s most dangerous attacking outlet.
Lacey has also enjoyed an impressive season, combining first-team involvement with strong PL2 form.
His match-winning display in the 3-2 play-off win over Sunderland showcased his quality, with his low driven finish sealing United’s place in the last eight.
Technically gifted and increasingly mature in his decision-making, Lacey continues to grow in influence despite injury interruptions earlier in his development.
The Gaffer – Adam Lawrence
Lawrence returns to familiar surroundings having previously led Manchester United’s U18s to a historic treble in 2023/24.
After a brief spell at Newcastle, he rejoined United’s academy setup earlier this year to take charge of the U21s following Travis Binnion’s promotion to first-team duties.
Lawrence inherits a group he knows well and will be aiming to guide them deep into the play-offs as United target another PL2 title.
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Bank Holiday Monday (04th May), with coverage beginning at 17:45 GMT ahead of a 18:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s
- Monday, 4th May
- 18:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2 quarter-final play-offs
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.