Eagle-Eyed Review

The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season after a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, following 120 minutes of a six-goal thriller at the Liverpool Academy.

Palace’s tie finished 3-3 after extra time. Rio Cardines opened the scoring for the young Eagles with a superb first-half free-kick to cancel out Will Wright’s early opener, before Zach Marsh put Palace ahead at the break. Wright then struck again in normal time to force extra-time.

In added time, skipper Craig Farquhar looked to have won it for Palace, only for Keyrol Norales to level matters once more just minutes later. With the tie still deadlocked after 120 minutes, penalties were required.

Harry Lee proved decisive, producing three saves in the shootout after Jemiah Umolu missed the opening spot-kick, securing Palace’s progression into the quarter-finals.

Palace reached the elimination play-offs after finishing 10th in the league phase, sealing qualification with a game to spare and extending their record to a third consecutive PL2 knockout campaign. They ended the regular season strongly with a 2-0 win over Arsenal thanks to goals from Joe Gibbard and Kaden Rodney.

Momentum is now building under head coach Darren Powell, with three wins from their last four matches – including a 5-1 win over Liverpool, a 2-0 victory against Arsenal, and that shootout success over the Reds. Consistency has been a clear theme in recent weeks, something Powell has repeatedly stressed as key.

After exiting at the round of 16 stage in the first season of the new format in 2023/24, Palace reached the semi-finals last year but were edged out 2-1 by Southampton at Selhurst Park. Luke Browne and Rodney both struck the woodwork in the closing stages, narrowly missing the chance to force penalties.

There is also added familiarity with Manchester United this season, with the sides meeting three times already across different age groups – including the FA Youth Cup semi-final, where Palace were beaten in the 116th minute of extra time, and last Wednesday’s U18 Premier League Cup final, where the young Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on penalties.