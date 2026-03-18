Powell first looked back on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in Premier League 2.

Palace fell behind inside two minutes, but responded well as the first half developed, with Zach Marsh levelling before the break. After Seb Williams struck the crossbar early in the second half, Wolves regained the lead on the hour mark, before substitute Jemiah Umolu quickly restored parity.

Despite the comeback, Powell was left frustrated not to take all three points.

“Tough one to take,” he said. “The boys applied themselves really well. Most possession, most chances created – we just couldn’t get the third goal.

“We were sloppy at the beginning, gave away a cheap goal 90 seconds in, and then it becomes an uphill task. We got back into it at 1-1, then obviously a mistake gives them the lead again.

“But the boys kept going. We hit the crossbar a couple of times, kept creating chances. It’s frustrating because I thought they applied themselves really well – we just didn’t get that third goal.”

Reflecting on a mixed run of results in recent weeks, Powell admitted his side are still searching for consistency.

“We’ve been up and down, really,” he said. “Blackburn away was very difficult – heavy pitch, more of a battle than a game you’d want to sit and watch.

“But the objective was to go there and get three points, and we did that. We just want to build a little run now, where you can pick up momentum and confidence.

“That’s why the Wolves result was frustrating – we wanted back-to-back wins leading into this big game.”