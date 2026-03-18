Powell: We delivered in two must-win group games, so head into Sociedad full of confidence
Ahead of Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Real Sociedad tonight (Wednesday, 18th March, 19:00 GMT) at the VBS Community Stadium, Head Coach Darren Powell reflected on recent performances, his side’s resilience, and the challenge of facing in-form continental opposition.
We’ve been up and down—Darren Powell
Powell first looked back on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in Premier League 2.
Palace fell behind inside two minutes, but responded well as the first half developed, with Zach Marsh levelling before the break. After Seb Williams struck the crossbar early in the second half, Wolves regained the lead on the hour mark, before substitute Jemiah Umolu quickly restored parity.
Despite the comeback, Powell was left frustrated not to take all three points.
“Tough one to take,” he said. “The boys applied themselves really well. Most possession, most chances created – we just couldn’t get the third goal.
“We were sloppy at the beginning, gave away a cheap goal 90 seconds in, and then it becomes an uphill task. We got back into it at 1-1, then obviously a mistake gives them the lead again.
“But the boys kept going. We hit the crossbar a couple of times, kept creating chances. It’s frustrating because I thought they applied themselves really well – we just didn’t get that third goal.”
Reflecting on a mixed run of results in recent weeks, Powell admitted his side are still searching for consistency.
“We’ve been up and down, really,” he said. “Blackburn away was very difficult – heavy pitch, more of a battle than a game you’d want to sit and watch.
“But the objective was to go there and get three points, and we did that. We just want to build a little run now, where you can pick up momentum and confidence.
“That’s why the Wolves result was frustrating – we wanted back-to-back wins leading into this big game.”
I really enjoy these International Cup games—Darren Powell
Attention now turns to Real Sociedad in the International Cup quarter-finals tonight, with Powell relishing the opportunity of another high-level European test.
“I really enjoy these games, and I think the players do as well,” he said. “We’ve been in the International Cup knockouts a few times over the years, so we know it’s always a tough task.
“Teams on the continent are really technical and play in a particular way, so we’ve got to impose ourselves, stick to our jobs, and do them well if we want to progress.”
Sociedad arrive with the strongest record in the competition so far, having taken 10 points from their group, as well as strong recent league form – winning four of their last five games in La Liga 2.
But Powell believes Palace’s experience in decisive moments can make the difference.
“It’s no different to the other tests we’ve had,” he said. “When we played FC Nordsjælland, they were top of the group and we had to beat them – and we did.
“Then we had to beat Borussia Monchengladbach, who were top at the time, to progress – and we managed to do that as well.
“So that gives us great confidence in terms of must-win games. We’ve had to do it twice already to get to where we are now.
“Again, it’s a one-off game, a knockout competition, and the boys will be excited to be involved in this one.”
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (18th March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Real Sociedad Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th March
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets HERE
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.