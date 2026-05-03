The Premier League 2 adopted a new Swiss-style format in 2023/24, with clubs facing 20 of the 29 teams in the league phase before the top 16 progress to a single-elimination knockout stage. Palace finished 10th to secure their place in the play-offs and booked a quarter-final spot in dramatic fashion.

A thrilling round-of-16 tie against Liverpool ended 3–3 after extra time, with Rio Cardines’ free-kick, Zach Marsh’s instinctive flick and skipper Craig Farquhar’s extra-time close-range effort all contributing before Harry Lee’s three saves in the shootout sealed a 3–1 victory on penalties.

Reflecting on that performance, Powell praised his side’s resilience, while acknowledging there were areas to improve.

“It was tough going up there,” Powell said. “We went a goal down relatively early, but the boys showed real character to get back into it.

“Looking back, we’ll feel some of the goals were preventable, so there’s a bit of disappointment there. But overall, to come through a game like that away from home against a strong side is really pleasing. The boys stuck at it and got the job done.”