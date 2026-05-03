Crystal Palace Under-21s head coach Darren Powell believes his side’s growing momentum can carry them into the Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals, as they prepare to host Manchester United on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May, 18:00 BST) at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.
The boys showed real character—Darren Powell
The Premier League 2 adopted a new Swiss-style format in 2023/24, with clubs facing 20 of the 29 teams in the league phase before the top 16 progress to a single-elimination knockout stage. Palace finished 10th to secure their place in the play-offs and booked a quarter-final spot in dramatic fashion.
A thrilling round-of-16 tie against Liverpool ended 3–3 after extra time, with Rio Cardines’ free-kick, Zach Marsh’s instinctive flick and skipper Craig Farquhar’s extra-time close-range effort all contributing before Harry Lee’s three saves in the shootout sealed a 3–1 victory on penalties.
Reflecting on that performance, Powell praised his side’s resilience, while acknowledging there were areas to improve.
“It was tough going up there,” Powell said. “We went a goal down relatively early, but the boys showed real character to get back into it.
“Looking back, we’ll feel some of the goals were preventable, so there’s a bit of disappointment there. But overall, to come through a game like that away from home against a strong side is really pleasing. The boys stuck at it and got the job done.”
The boys are doing well—Darren Powell
That result continued a strong run of form, with Palace winning three of their last four matches – including victories over Liverpool (twice) and Arsenal – and Powell believes momentum is now a key factor.
“Momentum is key,” he explained. “The boys are doing well and it’s about continuing that – keep winning games and progressing through the rounds.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good position, and now whoever is in front of us, we’ll compete and give them a game.”
Next up is a Manchester United side who finished second in the league phase and boast a strong track record in the competition, having lifted the PL2 title three times.
There's a lot to play for—Darren Powell
Powell expects another high-quality test but believes his players will rise to the occasion.
“They’re a good side – technically strong, mobile, and very effective through the thirds,” he said. “But these are the games the boys should relish.
“You look at it – Liverpool, then Manchester United – these are top-level Academy fixtures. If we can get through this one, we’re into the semi-finals, so there’s a lot to play for.”
In terms of approach, Powell is clear that Palace will remain true to their identity.
“We want to be on the front foot,” he added. “Be aggressive, impose ourselves and use the ball well. That’s something we did well in the Liverpool games, and we’ll need to do the same again.”
With the match taking place on a Bank Holiday evening, Powell also called on the Palace supporters to get behind the team.
“We always appreciate the support,” he said. “The more fans we can get down there, the better. It really does make a difference for the players.”
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May), with coverage beginning at 17:45 GMT ahead of a 18:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s
- Monday, 4th May
- 18:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2 quarter-final play-offs
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults (18-64): £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.