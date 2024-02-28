Palace’s journey into the round of 16

Palace Under-21s qualified as winners of Group H, ahead of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City.

An up and down start for the side saw them get off to a winning start with a 6-2 win against Middlesbrough, before succumbing 4-2 to Ipswich in their second game of the group.

A 4-1 victory over Birmingham away from home in their third game of the group was then petered out by a 4-0 defeat to Boro at Sutton.

In their penultimate game of the group, the side completed the double over Birmingham, setting up a grandstand finish in the group where all four teams were in with a chance of qualifying to the next stage.

Palace only needed a point to guarantee qualification to the latter stage, though they got all three and topped the group, as they edged past Ipswich with a 1-0 win.