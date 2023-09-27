The Premier League International Cup

The Premier League International Cup structure pits 12 Category 1 sides from England against 12 of the best European sides in three separate groups of eight.

In each group, four English sides have been drawn against four European sides. The English sides will play the European sides once, the English sides will not play each other. All ties will be contested in England.

The top two from each group, along with two of the best third-place sides, will progress to the quarter-finals.

Palace are entering the tournament for the second time in their history, having finished as runners up last season.

They have been drawn in Group C and will face Athletic Club, Benfica, Feyenoord and Monaco. All of the Eagles’ group stage games will be held at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.