Reid first looked back on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in Premier League 2.

Palace fell behind early, but grew into the game as the first half progressed, with Zach Marsh levelling before the break. After a strong start to the second half – which saw Seb Williams strike the crossbar – Wolves regained the lead on the hour mark.

The young Eagles drew level soon after, however, with substitute Jemiah Umolu making an instant impact to secure a point.

Despite the result, Reid felt there was more to come from the performance.

“I think we were good in spells,” he said. “Apart from the two mistakes that led to their goals, I think we dominated the game and could have scored more.

“We could have been a bit more ruthless and aggressive in the final third and put the game to bed earlier. It suited us in terms of keeping the ball more, which doesn’t always happen for us this season, so we didn’t fully take advantage of that.”