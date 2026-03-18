Ahead of Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Real Sociedad, midfielder Dylan Reid reflected on the Eagles’ European campaign, his goalscoring form, and the challenge ahead.
We dominated the Wolves game—Dylan Reid
Reid first looked back on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in Premier League 2.
Palace fell behind early, but grew into the game as the first half progressed, with Zach Marsh levelling before the break. After a strong start to the second half – which saw Seb Williams strike the crossbar – Wolves regained the lead on the hour mark.
The young Eagles drew level soon after, however, with substitute Jemiah Umolu making an instant impact to secure a point.
Despite the result, Reid felt there was more to come from the performance.
“I think we were good in spells,” he said. “Apart from the two mistakes that led to their goals, I think we dominated the game and could have scored more.
“We could have been a bit more ruthless and aggressive in the final third and put the game to bed earlier. It suited us in terms of keeping the ball more, which doesn’t always happen for us this season, so we didn’t fully take advantage of that.”
Personally, I think I’ve had a good International Cup campaign—Dylan Reid
Palace’s attention now turns to the International Cup quarter-finals, having finished top of Group B with nine points.
The young Eagles opened their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Juventus, before a thrilling 3-2 win against FC Nordsjælland. Qualification was sealed with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final group game.
Reid has been central to that success, finishing the group stage as joint top scorer alongside Benji Casey, with three goals and one assist.
“Personally, I think I’ve had a good campaign,” he said. “It’s always nice to score, even if some are penalties – there’s still pressure there, so I’m proud of that.
“As a team, we’ve had to dig in during a lot of games, but to finish top of the group is exactly what we wanted.”
While pleased with his contributions in front of goal, Reid emphasised his all-round role in midfield.
“I’m happy with my performances,” he added. “If I can chip in with goals, that’s always a bonus, but my main focus is keeping the game ticking and helping the team.”
It’s about sticking together as a team—Dylan Reid
Standing in Palace’s way are a strong Real Sociedad B side, who arrive in impressive form.
The Spanish side have won six of their last seven matches and topped their group with 10 points – the highest total in this season’s competition, finishing ahead of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.
Reid is expecting a technically demanding test.
“I expect them to be very good on the ball,” he said. “They’ll look to keep possession and control the game. We’ve watched clips and they’ve got a very strong side.
“They’ve been the best team in the competition so far, so it’s going to be a tough test, but one we’re ready for.”
With a place in the semi-finals at stake, Reid sees the knockout tie as added motivation for the group.
“It’s definitely extra motivation,” he said. “There aren’t many games left in the season, so you want to keep it going as long as possible and give yourself more opportunities to play.”
And his message to the squad ahead of Wednesday’s clash is clear.
“It’s about sticking together as a team,” he said. “We’ve shown throughout this competition that we can do that.
“When we’ve been successful before, it’s because we’ve been really tight as a group and played for each other – and that always shows in the end.”
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (18th March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Real Sociedad Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th March
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets HERE
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.