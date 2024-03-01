Factfile

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Current Position: 5th

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Founded: 1882 (141 years ago)

What’s the story?

Tottenham Hotspur were top of the league and flying high when these two teams last met in October, but injuries to key players in James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have since tempered talk of an unlikely title charge.

There is still a real expectation of claiming Champions League football for next season, however, a sign of how Ange Postecoglou has transformed Spurs' dejection at the end of last season into boundless optimism in just a few months at the helm.

The charismatic manager has stamped his authority on the club, and his Spurs side are already playing the kind of attractive football that has made him such a hit with supporters at every one of his previous clubs.