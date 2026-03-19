Likely line-up

Brighton expected XI: Trialist; Outen, Evans, Ferdinand (c), Crutchett; Oppong, Brennan; Kasvosve, Dzekawong, Palmer; Newnham-Reeve.

Team news

Brighton could once again field a trialist in goal, as they did against Leicester. Tate Ferdinand remains a key figure at the heart of defence, though his partner is less certain, with Jake Evans and Seb Ademola both options.

There is also rotation at full-back, where Jackson Morby, Cristiano Anah, Theo Outen and Liam Crutchett have all featured.

Raffaele Oppong and Zac Brennan provide consistency in midfield, while Anton Palmer and Bode Newnham-Reeve are regular attacking outlets.

Pre-match analysis

Brighton have won nine, drawn five and lost six of their 20 league matches. They have scored 44 goals – the joint fourth-most in the division – and conceded 33, the third fewest, matching Palace’s record.

Recent form is mixed. Across their last five matches, they rank 10th in the league, with one win, three draws and one defeat, although they have still scored 10 goals in that time.

Looking at a broader run of form paints a stronger picture. Across their last 10 matches, Brighton rank fourth, with five wins, three draws and two defeats, collecting 18 points and scoring 24 goals – the third-most in that period.

Away from home, they are one of the form sides in the division, unbeaten in their last five on the road with three wins and two draws – the third-best away record over that stretch.