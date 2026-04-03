Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to Cobham Training Centre to face title challengers Chelsea in the U18 Premier League South on Saturday (4th April, 11:00 BST).
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace sit third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points from 20 games, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points but holding two games in hand as the title race enters its final stretch, with eight matches remaining.
The young Eagles earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last time out (21st March).
A Palace side largely composed of Under-16s and first-year scholars delivered a disciplined and resilient performance against a physically imposing Brighton team featuring several Under-21 players.
Despite conceding the majority of possession, Palace defended resolutely. Lucca Benetton produced a number of key saves, while Stuart Oduro and David Angibeaud came closest at the other end. Both sides struck the woodwork late on in a tightly contested encounter.
That result extended Palace’s unbeaten run to six matches.
Following the game, Alonso highlighted the importance of the international break:
“Yes, I think the boys need a break because we are the team with the most games in the country,” he said. “We’ve played in the FA Youth Cup, reached the final of the Premier League Cup, and competed with the Under-17s in the semi-finals – it’s been a demanding run.
“They are doing so well and we’re very happy with their performances. They are extremely competitive across all competitions. But they are tired – I could see that today – and they still gave their best.”
Our opponents – Chelsea
Chelsea sit second in the U18 Premier League South on 43 points, four behind leaders Tottenham, with two games in hand as the season reaches its business end.
The young Blues made a strong start to the campaign, going unbeaten in their opening seven matches. However, Palace recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the U18 Premier League Cup group stage to secure top spot in Group D.
Chelsea responded with an eight-match winning streak across all competitions, which ran through to the end of January. Since then, results have been mixed.
They exited the FA Youth Cup in the fifth round to Manchester City and suffered league defeats to Aston Villa, Fulham, and West Bromwich Albion. Wins over Brighton and Reading, along with a draw against Tottenham, have been interspersed during this period.
Last time out, Chelsea showed strong character at Cobham, coming from two goals down to beat Reading 3-2, scoring three times in the final six minutes – including a last-minute winner.
In 2024/25, Chelsea finished fourth in the U18 Premier League, reached the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup, and made the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.
Likely line-up
Chelsea Expected XI (4-3-3): Toby Bell; Riley Ebho, Lewi Richards, Dante Waite (c), Calvin Diakite; Olutayo Subuloye, Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Mathis Eboue; Kobe Barbour, Chizaram Ezenwata, Sol Gordon.
Team news
Chelsea made several changes in their win over Reading. Toby Bell started in goal ahead of Freddy Bernal, while Riley Ebho came into the defence in place of Lewi Richards.
In attacking areas, Sol Gordon and Jashayde Greenwood were preferred, with Mathis Eboue and Chizaram Ezenwata starting on the bench. Both Eboue and Ezenwata are expected to return to the starting XI, with the latter recently away on international duty.
Pre-match analysis
Chelsea have won 13, drawn four, and lost three of their 20 league matches this season. They have scored 53 goals – third-highest in the division behind Palace (58) and Tottenham (57) – while conceding just 21, giving them one of the strongest defensive records in the league.
However, their recent form has been inconsistent. Across their last five matches, Chelsea rank eighth in the division, collecting seven points (two wins, one draw, two defeats). At Cobham, though, they remain strong – winning three of their last five home games and ranking among the top in-form home sides.
Key Player – Chizaram Ezenwata
Chizaram Ezenwata has emerged as one of Chelsea’s standout performers. Having joined from Charlton Athletic at Under-15 level, he quickly impressed with his sharp footwork and clinical finishing.
He finished as the Under-18s’ top scorer in 2024/25 and has continued that form into the current campaign, establishing himself as a regular starter. His performances have also earned opportunities with the Under-21s, where he scored in a 5-0 Premier League 2 victory over Blackburn Rovers.
On the international stage, Ezenwata has represented England at youth level, scoring twice in his first three Under-18 appearances. He also featured at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, netting a hat-trick in an 8-1 win over Haiti.
He comes into this fixture in strong form, having scored his 13th league goal of the season in the comeback win over Reading.
The Gaffer – Dan Hogan
Dan Hogan joined Chelsea’s Academy coaching staff in January 2025, bringing experience from Kinetic Academy, where he worked across the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups.
After impressing as head coach of the Under-16s, he was promoted to lead the Under-18s in January 2026. During a brief interim spell in early 2026, Hogan was also involved with the men’s first-team setup, joining the bench for fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday (4th April), with coverage beginning at 10:45 BST ahead of a 11:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS
Chelsea Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Saturday, 4th April
- 11:00 BST
- Cobham Training Centre
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+