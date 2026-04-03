Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace sit third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points from 20 games, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points but holding two games in hand as the title race enters its final stretch, with eight matches remaining.

The young Eagles earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last time out (21st March).

A Palace side largely composed of Under-16s and first-year scholars delivered a disciplined and resilient performance against a physically imposing Brighton team featuring several Under-21 players.

Despite conceding the majority of possession, Palace defended resolutely. Lucca Benetton produced a number of key saves, while Stuart Oduro and David Angibeaud came closest at the other end. Both sides struck the woodwork late on in a tightly contested encounter.

That result extended Palace’s unbeaten run to six matches.

Following the game, Alonso highlighted the importance of the international break:

“Yes, I think the boys need a break because we are the team with the most games in the country,” he said. “We’ve played in the FA Youth Cup, reached the final of the Premier League Cup, and competed with the Under-17s in the semi-finals – it’s been a demanding run.

“They are doing so well and we’re very happy with their performances. They are extremely competitive across all competitions. But they are tired – I could see that today – and they still gave their best.”