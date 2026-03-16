Our Opponents – Fulham FC

While Fulham’s U21s currently sit fourth in the 29-team Premier League 2 table, their U18s have struggled to replicate that consistency this season.

The young Cottagers sit ninth in the U18 Premier League South, having played 20 of their 21 scheduled matches so far. With several teams around them holding games in hand, Fulham know every point will be crucial if they are to climb the table in the closing stages of the campaign.

Traditionally one of the stronger sides in the division, Fulham have lost ten of their 20 league matches this season. Despite this, they remain just five points behind fourth-placed Brighton, although they have played more matches than most teams around them.

Several talented players – including Seth Ridgeon, Seth Chingwaro, Logan Cooke and Alfie White – have featured regularly in higher age groups this season, further highlighting the strength of the club’s academy pathway.

Fulham arrive in confident form, unbeaten in their last three matches. That run includes a 5-1 victory over Reading, a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Chelsea at Cobham, and a 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Notably, Fulham became the only team this season to defeat then-Premier League South leaders Chelsea on their own turf, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to secure an impressive 3-2 victory.

Their most recent outing saw Chuk Obi score his tenth goal of the season in the 83rd minute for West Ham, only for Bashil Lubega to rescue a point with a late 87th-minute equaliser, highlighting the Cottagers’ resilience.

That resilience has been a hallmark of Fulham’s academy in recent seasons. The U18s finished fifth in each of the last two campaigns, narrowly ahead of Palace on both occasions, while in 2022/23 they finished second, edging the young Eagles by a single point.