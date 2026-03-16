Likely Line-Ups
Fulham U18s Expected XI: Mayer, Benchaita, Taylor, Cooke, Schutter, Obeng-John, Kondau-Wall, Sutton-Bangura, White (C), Vally, Dair
Team News
Andrew Joslin tends to field a consistent starting XI with minimal rotation, so Fulham’s line-up is unlikely to differ significantly from the one listed above.
However, there were several changes in their most recent match against West Ham. Defenders Logan Cooke and Quinn Schutter did not feature, while midfielder Archie Taylor was absent from the squad. In their place, Kymarley Morrison, Teddy Driscoll and Aidan Evans were introduced.
Substitute Bashil Lubega made a decisive impact after replacing Brodie Dair, scoring the late equaliser against West Ham, and could again play an important role from the bench.
Pre-Match Analysis
Fulham have recorded eight wins, two draws and ten defeats in the league this season, meaning half of their matches have ended in defeat.
Across their last five fixtures, the Cottagers rank sixth on current form, collecting two wins, two draws and one defeat. They have scored 11 goals during that run, although they have also conceded seven, suggesting a degree of defensive vulnerability.
At home, Fulham currently rank eighth in the division. They have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats at Motspur Park, scoring 10 goals but conceding 11. Only Norwich City, Arsenal and Birmingham City have conceded more goals at home this season.