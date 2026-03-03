Here’s everything you need to know!
Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to Hotspur Way on Wednesday (4th March, 12:00 GMT) with a place in the Premier League Cup final at stake, as they face Under-18 Premier League South leaders Tottenham Hotspur.
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (4th March), with coverage beginning at 11:45 GMT ahead of a 12:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
How our Eagles reached the PL Cup semi-final
Drawn in a formidable Group D alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, former Premier League South leaders Chelsea and ambitious Category Two outfit Sheffield United, Palace knew only top spot would suffice under the competition’s revised format.
The campaign began in breathless fashion. The young Eagles surged into a 3-0 half-time lead against Manchester City, only for the visitors to mount a spirited comeback in a 3-3 draw that set the tone for a fiercely competitive group.
With all four sides locked on one point, October’s trip to Sheffield United took on added significance. Battling difficult Storm Amy conditions, Palace delivered a comfortable 3-1 victory away from home to seize control of their destiny.
That set up a decisive final clash with Chelsea. Level on points with City but ahead on goal difference, the equation was clear: win and progress. Palace did so emphatically. Goals from David Angibeaud, Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Stuart Oduro and Donte Martin secured a commanding 4-0 triumph to top the group in style.
In the quarter-finals, a rotated side got the job done away at Peterborough. Martin’s quick-fire brace proved decisive in a professional display that sealed Palace’s place in the last four...
Last time out for Palace
Palace head into Wednesday’s semi-final on the back of a hard-fought 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the U18 Premier League South.
The win was a timely response to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Leicester City, which had ended a five-match unbeaten run. It also tightened the race at the top, with Palace closing the gap on both Tottenham and Chelsea.
It’s been a statement few weeks from Alonso and Co. The young Eagles reached their first FA Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years with a 2-1 win at Stevenage, recorded a dominant 5-0 league victory over Birmingham City and earned a valuable 1-1 draw away to Spurs.
Currently third on 31 points, Palace sit five behind Chelsea and remain firmly in the hunt in a tightly contested division – momentum they will look to carry into cup action.
The Opposition – Spurs U18s
Tottenham lead the U18 Premier League South on 37 points, boasting 11 wins, four draws and three defeats. They sit a point clear of Chelsea – albeit with the Blues holding three games in hand – while Palace and Leicester are close behind, underlining the division’s competitiveness.
Spurs arrive in strong form. A 2-1 away victory at Ipswich Town last time out extended their unbeaten run at this level to eight matches and lifted them to the summit. Harry Byrne’s clever free-kick proved the difference.
Since Palace’s 1-1 draw with Spurs a few weeks back, the North London side have been particularly impressive.
A 4-1 North London Derby victory over Arsenal showcased their attacking threat, with Reiss Elliott-Parris and George Feeney among the scorers, before a disciplined 1-0 home win against Fulham demonstrated their ability to grind out results when required.
With 45 league goals scored – second only to Palace – and just 20 conceded, Spurs have paired attacking flair with defensive solidity.
Tottenham’s road to the PL Cup semi-finals
Spurs’ cup journey began in August with a dramatic late equaliser against Reading to earn a valuable opening point in Group H.
They followed that with a 2-1 win away to Burnley, Oliver Boast and Reiss Elliott-Parris finding the net, before securing top spot with another 2-1 victory over Derby County at Hotspur Way.
In the quarter-finals, Tottenham produced a dominant 3-0 display away at Bristol City. Goals from George Feeney, Elliott-Parris and Boast sealed a convincing progression to the semi-finals.
Tournament Rules & Permutations...
The Under-18 Premier League Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams this season, split into eight groups of four. Unlike previous editions – when group winners and the best second-placed side progressed – only group winners advanced to the quarter-finals this term, increasing the margin for error.
Palace navigated what was widely regarded as the “group of death” to reach the knockout stages.
The other semi-final sees Manchester United face West Ham United for a place in the final at exactly the same time as our tie (Wednesday, 4th March, 12:00 GMT)! Thus, should we go through, we will discover our opponents in the final immediately after full-time.
Likely line-up
Thompson; Beggs, Agyekum, Tingey, Thomas; Tye Hall (C); Vidal-Philbert, Moncur; Boast, Glancy, Adewole.
Team news
Harry Byrne returned from injury as a half-time substitute in Spurs’ victory over Ipswich and adds further quality to their set-piece threat ahead of Wednesday’s clash.
Spurs Under-18s coach Jamie Carr said of Byrne’s return: “It’s great to have Harry back, because we know his quality on set-plays and even from open play. It’s great to have him back and around it ready for Wednesday against Palace.”
Byrne had been sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury in Tottenham’s UEFA Youth League defeat to Real Betis earlier this month.
Pre-Match Analysis
Spurs’ numbers underline the scale of the challenge awaiting the young Eagles. They are unbeaten in eight at this level, have won seven of their last ten league fixtures and are one of the division’s most consistent sides.
In the Premier League Cup, they topped Group H with two wins and a draw before dispatching Bristol City in the quarter-finals. Their ability to control matches, particularly in knockout football, has certainly been evident.
Key Players – Armend Muslika & Oliver Boast
Armend Muslika has been one of Spurs’ most clinical performers in the U18 Premier League South this season. The forward has registered nine league goals in just eight appearances, showcasing his efficiency in front of goal.
Sharp in his movement and composed in the box, Muslika provides a focal point in attack, although competition for places means he is not always guaranteed a starting berth. Across all competitions in 2025/26, he has contributed 10 goals and three assists, the most of any Tottenham attacker.
Centre-forward Oliver Boast adds further firepower. The striker joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United in the summer of 2025, having progressed through the ranks at Elland Road since the age of eight.
A regular for Leeds’ U18s while still a schoolboy in 2024/25, he notably scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and made his U21 debut aged just 15.
An England youth international at U15 and U16 level, Boast has continued his development in North London, registering eight goals and three assists this season – including the equaliser in the recent 1-1 draw against Palace.
The Gaffer - Jamie Carr
Jamie Carr took charge of Tottenham’s Under-18s at the end of November, arriving from Manchester City’s Academy, where he spent seven years developing elite youth talent.
The Dublin-born former defender began his coaching journey at Reading before working with young players in India, building a reputation for detailed, development-focused work.
Since his arrival at Hotspur Way, Spurs have shown greater consistency domestically, climbing to the top of the U18 Premier League South.
Away from football, Carr’s resilience is well documented. He has completed six ultra-marathons in six days across the Sahara Desert and even rowed 3,000 miles solo across the Atlantic Ocean – endurance and mental strength that are now reflected in a Spurs side finding form at a crucial stage of the season.
HOW TO FOLLOW
MATCH DETAILS
Tottenham Hotspur U18s v Crystal Palace U18s
- Wednesday, 4th March
- 12:00 GMT
- Hotspur Way
- U18 Premier League Cup semi-final
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+