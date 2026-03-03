How our Eagles reached the PL Cup semi-final

Drawn in a formidable Group D alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, former Premier League South leaders Chelsea and ambitious Category Two outfit Sheffield United, Palace knew only top spot would suffice under the competition’s revised format.

The campaign began in breathless fashion. The young Eagles surged into a 3-0 half-time lead against Manchester City, only for the visitors to mount a spirited comeback in a 3-3 draw that set the tone for a fiercely competitive group.

With all four sides locked on one point, October’s trip to Sheffield United took on added significance. Battling difficult Storm Amy conditions, Palace delivered a comfortable 3-1 victory away from home to seize control of their destiny.

That set up a decisive final clash with Chelsea. Level on points with City but ahead on goal difference, the equation was clear: win and progress. Palace did so emphatically. Goals from David Angibeaud, Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Stuart Oduro and Donte Martin secured a commanding 4-0 triumph to top the group in style.

In the quarter-finals, a rotated side got the job done away at Peterborough. Martin’s quick-fire brace proved decisive in a professional display that sealed Palace’s place in the last four...