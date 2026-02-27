Likely Line-Up
West Ham Expected XI: Awesu; Healy-Matthews, Scanlon, Jonyla, Smith; Morris-Agyemang (c), Dike, Thomas; Beckford, Medine, Obi.
Team News
West Ham’s selection could be influenced by scheduling, with several U18 players regularly featuring for the club’s U21 side, who also have a fixture this weekend against Leeds United.
Finley Hooper could deputise in goal should Lanre Awesu step up to U21 duty. At the back, Harry Montague is an option in place of Joe Scanlon. In midfield, Jonathan Unwin may replace Isaac Thomas, while David Chigwada could feature in the forward line depending on Andre Dike’s availability.
Squad rotation remains a possibility given player loading and minutes management across age groups.
Pre-Match Analysis
Across their last 10 games, West Ham have won seven and lost two, with only the Manchester clubs in the northern division bettering their points tally in that timeframe.
Away from home, their record is mixed – three wins and three defeats – scoring 17 but conceding 11. While they carry a significant goal threat, there may be opportunities for Palace to exploit defensively.
With both sides level on points and firmly in the title conversation, this contest carries added significance. It is also a dress rehearsal of sorts, with a Premier League Cup semi-final meeting between the clubs looming on the horizon.