Eagle-Eyed Review

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Leicester City last time out brought Palace’s five-match unbeaten run to an end, but the performance offered plenty of encouragement.

The young Eagles dominated possession and carved out a number of clear openings, with David Angibeaud, Donte Martin and Dylan Monk all going close, only to be denied by a resolute Leicester backline and an inspired display in goal. A late onslaught saw Palace push hard for an equaliser, but it proved just out of reach.

That setback followed an impressive spell across league and cup competitions. Palace booked a first FA Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years with a superb 2-1 win away to Stevenage, earning a last-eight tie against holders and five-time winners Aston Villa.

In the league, a resounding 5-0 victory over Birmingham City – featuring braces from Martin and Angibeaud – showcased Palace’s title credentials, while a frustrating 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur denied the side a chance to further close the gap on runaway leaders Chelsea.

Cup momentum continued in midweek, as Martin’s quick-fire brace helped secure a 3-1 win away at Peterborough United to seal progression to the Premier League Cup semi-finals – where Palace will travel to face Tottenham next week.

With 12 league fixtures remaining and two cup competitions still alive, the run-in promises to be a thrilling one. A positive result against West Ham would set the tone for a pivotal stretch…