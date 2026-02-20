Eagle-Eyed Review

Crystal Palace Under-18s secured a place in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals thanks to Donte Martin’s quick-fire brace on Tuesday (17th February) at Peterborough's Idverde Training Ground.

It was a frenetic start, with Palace absorbing early pressure from the Posh. Josh Muwana made two crucial blocks to keep the scores level, while goalkeeper Lucca Benetton was also called into action.

As the half progressed, the young Eagles asserted themselves, creating chances through Mylo Bernard, David Angibeaud, and Chuks Okoli. Stuart Oduro rattled the crossbar before Muwana reacted quickest in a goalmouth scramble to give Palace the lead before halftime.

Peterborough equalised on 55 minutes through Boluwatife Shofowoke after a swift counter-attack, but Palace quickly regained control.

Substitute Martin turned the tie on its head with two goals in as many minutes – first volleying home Daniel Owoade’s low cross, then rifling in from close range following a neat build-up involving Euan Danaher and Angibeaud.

Palace dominated the remainder of the match, with Benetton making another key one-on-one save to preserve the lead. Martin’s brace proved decisive, sealing a well-deserved victory.

In league action, meanwhile, Palace drew 1-1 with Tottenham in the U18 Premier League South on Saturday. Donte Martin opened the scoring before Oliver Boast equalised on the stroke of half-time. Palace pushed for a late winner, with Bernard and Angibeaud going close, while Jamar Lee made his U18 competitive debut.

The stalemate leaves Palace third on 28 points, but Spurs are narrowly ahead in second on 31, having played a game more. Chelsea remain top on 33 points with a game in hand, though their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa keeps Palace firmly in the title race.