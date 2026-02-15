Likely Line-up
Peterborough United Expected XI: Bucknor; Bushell, Joseph, Christoudias, Mendonca; Arber; McWilliams-Marcano, Fox, Sykut; Shofowoke, Mlitvalwa.
Team News
In their most recent outing against Hull, Peterborough fielded a notably youthful side, naming several Under-16s in the starting XI and including additional Under-15 players in the matchday squad.
Selection has also been shaped by the movement of players across age groups. A number of Under-18s and Under-21s have been training with – and providing cover for – the first team, while upcoming Under-21 fixtures, including one against Coventry City, have further influenced availability.
The majority of the squad remains available, however, and more Under-16 players are expected to step up into the Under-18 group during the second half of the campaign as the club continues to integrate its emerging talent.
Pre-Match Analysis
Peterborough arrive for this fixture on the back of a statement 3-2 victory over league leaders Hull. That result, however, followed a mixed run of form – a heavy 5-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra, a hard-fought draw, and an emphatic 5-1 win against Fleetwood Town – revealing their ability to both score freely and concede heavily.
Across the league campaign, Posh have recorded four wins, two draws and 10 defeats. Their tally of 34 goals places them in the upper half for goals scored in the division, highlighting genuine attacking threat. Defensively, though, they have struggled for consistency, conceding 50 – the highest total in the league.
The numbers point to a clear pattern: a side capable of causing problems in the final third, but one that has been vulnerable at the back.