Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace head into Tuesday’s Premier League Cup quarter-final against Peterborough having already navigated one of the competition’s toughest groups.

Drawn in Group D alongside Premier League North leaders Manchester City, Premier League South leaders Chelsea, and Category Two high-flyers Sheffield United, the young Eagles knew only top spot would guarantee progression.

A dramatic 3-3 draw with City set the tone, before a comfortable 3-1 victory at Sheffield United put Palace in control. Everything came down to the final matchday, where a commanding 4-0 win over Chelsea – combined with a superior goal difference – sealed top spot and a deserved place in the last eight.

The team returns to the Premier League Cup following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the U18 Premier League South on Saturday.

Donte Martin opened the scoring before Oliver Boast equalised on the stroke of half-time. Palace pushed for a late winner, with Mylo Bernard and David Angibeaud going close, while Jamar Lee made his U18 competitive debut and several Under-16s impressed.

The point leaves Palace level on 28 points with Spurs but ahead on goal difference. Chelsea remain top on 33 with a game in hand, though their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend keeps Palace firmly in the title race.

With the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup, the U18 Premier League South title chase, and a Youth Cup last-eight clash against either Aston Villa or Wrexham coming up, the young Eagles have exciting weeks ahead.