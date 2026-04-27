Eagle-Eyed Review

Javier Alonso’s side have been in impressive form across multiple fronts in recent weeks, balancing three competitions as the season reaches its climax.

Twelve wins from their opening 23 league fixtures have placed the young Eagles in a strong position in the table, though Saturday’s defeat to Norwich City halted their domestic momentum, leaving them sixth on 39 points.

That result came with heavy rotation, however, with nine changes to the side – the majority featuring Under-16s and first-year scholars.

The south London outfit were celebrating silverware just days earlier, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup in dramatic fashion with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.

The contest was forced into extra-time after Benji Casey converted a stoppage-time penalty to level at 1-1, before a goalless additional 30 minutes led to spot-kicks. Sudden death was required, with Dean Benamar dispatching the decisive penalty in front of more than 4,000 jubilant supporters at Selhurst Park to secure a historic first U18 PL Cup for the academy side.

Palace had come close to reaching another final just days before, narrowly missing out on the FA Youth Cup showpiece. Manchester United were again the opposition, but ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion, ending Palace’s first semi-final appearance in the competition for nearly 30 years.