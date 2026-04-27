Crystal Palace Under-18s will be looking to return to winning ways in the U18 Premier League South when they travel to face Arsenal at the Sobha Realty Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon (28th April, 12:00 BST) – here’s everything you need to know!
Eagle-Eyed Review
Javier Alonso’s side have been in impressive form across multiple fronts in recent weeks, balancing three competitions as the season reaches its climax.
Twelve wins from their opening 23 league fixtures have placed the young Eagles in a strong position in the table, though Saturday’s defeat to Norwich City halted their domestic momentum, leaving them sixth on 39 points.
That result came with heavy rotation, however, with nine changes to the side – the majority featuring Under-16s and first-year scholars.
The south London outfit were celebrating silverware just days earlier, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup in dramatic fashion with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.
The contest was forced into extra-time after Benji Casey converted a stoppage-time penalty to level at 1-1, before a goalless additional 30 minutes led to spot-kicks. Sudden death was required, with Dean Benamar dispatching the decisive penalty in front of more than 4,000 jubilant supporters at Selhurst Park to secure a historic first U18 PL Cup for the academy side.
Palace had come close to reaching another final just days before, narrowly missing out on the FA Youth Cup showpiece. Manchester United were again the opposition, but ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion, ending Palace’s first semi-final appearance in the competition for nearly 30 years.
Our Opponents – Arsenal
After an impressive 3-0 victory over Reading last week, Adam Birchall’s side suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend in a game they twice led.
Goals from Bowen Phillips, Saurup Sampang and Louis Zecevic John looked set to earn at least a point, but a stoppage-time winner for the Hammers ultimately settled the contest. The result leaves Arsenal 11th in the table on 28 points with five matches remaining.
A number of Arsenal’s Under-18 scholars have also been stepping up to feature for the club’s Under-21 side, who qualified for the Premier League 2 play-offs before being knocked out by Manchester City in the Round of 16.
Goalkeeper Jack Porter, defenders Marli Salmon and Theo Julienne, midfielder Ife Ibrahim, and forward Andre Harriman-Annous have all featured regularly at that level under Max Porter.
Among the Hale End prospects, Max Dowman stands out, with the Under-16 schoolboy finding the net the last time these two sides met in January 2025.
To compensate for players stepping up age groups, Arsenal have introduced a number of schoolboys into their Under-18 setup, giving them early exposure at this level.
Across their opening 20 league games, the Gunners have recorded eight wins, five draws and seven defeats.
U18 Premier League Explained…
The U18 Premier League is split into two regional divisions, featuring all 29 Category One academies – 15 in the South and 14 in the North.
The competition includes 18 Premier League clubs, ten from the Championship and one from League One.
Teams face each other home and away within their respective divisions, with the two regional winners meeting in a national final to decide the overall U18 Premier League champions. The showpiece is held at the host club’s main stadium.
Chelsea have already been crowned U18 Premier League South champions after their win over Ipswich Town at the weekend, while the Northern Division title is yet to be decided – with Manchester City currently leading the way.
Likely line-up
Arsenal Expected XI: Lupinski, Sampang, Owusu-Gyasi, Mbala, Abubakar,, Murisa, Hashi, Nwaneri, Marciniak Zecevic John, Thompson, Phillips.
Team news
Sixteen-year-old winger Gabriel Arteta, son of Mikel Arteta, made his U18 Premier League debut in the 3-0 win over Reading, having previously featured at Under-17 level.
Abraham Owusu-Gyasi and Under-16 Elyon Mbala were introduced in defence against West Ham, with Mallik Hashi operating in midfield and Under-16 Kyran Thompson leading the line.
The selection underlined the youthful nature of Arsenal’s side, with several players gaining early experience at this level.
Pre-match analysis
Arsenal have recorded eight wins, four draws and 11 defeats this season, scoring 38 goals – the fourth fewest in the U18 Premier League South, ahead of only Birmingham City (29), Ipswich Town (31) and Reading (32).
Defensively, they have conceded 48 goals, placing them around the middle of the pack.
Recent form has been more encouraging, however, with seven points from their last five matches, including wins over Reading and West Bromwich Albion.
At home, though, their form has been less convincing, with four defeats and one draw from their last five, conceding 17 goals in that run.
Key player
Emerson Nwaneri, younger brother of Arsenal first-team talent Ethan Nwaneri, is one of the standout performers in this side.
The 15-year-old made a significant impact in the 3-0 win over Reading, scoring once and providing an assist. He opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a composed finish from Louis Zecevic John’s cut-back.
Nwaneri also created Arsenal’s second goal, capitalising on a loose clearance before teeing up Alex Marciniak to curl home.
An intelligent and technically gifted player, Nwaneri is a neat passer and confident dribbler, primarily operating as an attacking midfielder but also capable of playing as a striker. Earlier in his development, he also featured at right-back.
Already representing England at Under-16 level, he is set to join Arsenal’s scholarship programme next season and has gained experience at both Under-21 and Under-19 levels.
The Gaffer – Adam Birchall
Adam Birchall was appointed Arsenal Under-18s head coach in October 2024, stepping up from his role as assistant.
His association with the club dates back to his own time as a scholar in 2001/02, when he played alongside the likes of Justin Hoyte and Sebastian Larsson.
Following a respected playing career, Birchall returned to Arsenal in 2016 as Under-18s assistant coach, before taking on the lead role within the academy setup.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Tuesday (28th April), with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST ahead of a 12:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS
Arsenal Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Tuesday, 28th April
- 12:00 BST
- Sobha Reality Training Centre
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+