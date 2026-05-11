U18s preview Palace v Aston Villa: Palace host young Lions in penultimate Academy fixture
Crystal Palace Under-18s return to action on Tuesday afternoon (11th May, 13:00 BST) for the penultimate Academy fixture of the 2025/26 campaign, as Javier Alonso’s young Eagles welcome Aston Villa to the Academy in U18 Premier League South action.
Eagle-Eyed Review
Saturday proved to be a difficult afternoon for Palace in the Black Country, as the young Eagles suffered a 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre.
Having produced excellent away performances in recent weeks – including victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town – Alonso’s side were unable to find the same rhythm against a clinical West Brom side inspired by a brace from Justin Seven-Seven.
While the result brought an end to a positive run of form in league competition, there remains plenty for the U18s to play for heading into the final week of the season.
With two matches remaining, Palace sit sixth in the U18 Premier League South standings on 45 points, while also holding a game in hand over several of the sides above them as they continue their push for a top-three finish.
Tuesday’s meeting with Aston Villa also presents an opportunity for the young Eagles to quickly rediscover the levels that have defined an impressive campaign overall.
The south Londoners have enjoyed one of the Academy’s most memorable seasons in recent years, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Benji Casey’s stoppage-time equaliser forced extra-time before Dean Benamar converted the decisive penalty in sudden death in front of more than 4,000 supporters in SE25.
Only days earlier, Palace had narrowly missed out on a place in the FA Youth Cup final, falling to a 2-1 defeat against the same opposition at Old Trafford in the club’s first appearance at that stage of the competition for almost three decades.
Tuesday’s fixture therefore offers another opportunity for this talented group to continue building momentum and end a landmark campaign on a positive note!
Our Opponents – Aston Villa
Aston Villa arrive in south London having firmly established themselves as one of the country’s strongest academy sides in recent seasons.
The Villans enjoyed a historic 2024/25 campaign under Jimmy Shan, lifting the U18 Premier League South title, National Final and FA Youth Cup to complete a remarkable domestic treble.
Following Shan’s promotion to Aston Villa’s Under-21 side, Richard Beale returned to lead the U18s and has overseen another highly competitive season for the Midlands club.
Despite many members of last year’s title-winning group progressing into older age groups, Villa have remained among the division’s leading sides throughout the current campaign.
They currently sit third in the U18 Premier League South table on 51 points – level with Tottenham Hotspur – having recorded 16 victories in 27 league matches.
Villa head into Tuesday’s contest in strong form, winning six of their last seven league fixtures, including an emphatic 8-3 victory away at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.
Markie Meade starred with a hat-trick in East Anglia, while Josh Blake, Jahmi Kellyman, Oscar Johnson, Heaven Kilwa and Dan Adediran also found the net in a relentless attacking display.
Their recent form has seen them establish themselves as one of the division’s most dangerous attacking teams, with only champions Chelsea boasting a stronger points return across the last 10 matches.
U18 Premier League Explained…
The U18 Premier League is divided into two regional divisions featuring all 29 Category One academies across England.
Fifteen clubs compete in the southern division, while 14 feature in the northern section. The competition includes academies from the Premier League, Championship and League One.
Teams face each other home and away across the regular season, with the winners of the northern and southern divisions meeting in a one-off National Final to determine the overall U18 Premier League champions.
Previous Meeting
Palace and Aston Villa have already produced one of the Academy fixtures of the season during the current campaign.
The young Eagles secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over the holders in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals earlier this year, with Chuks Okoli netting a stoppage-time winner to send Palace into the semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years.
In an enthralling contest, Palace showed tremendous character to overcome one of the competition favourites and secure a famous victory in front of a jubilant home crowd.
Likely line-up
Aston Villa U18 expected XI: Houston, Green, Mudame, Barnard, Pinnell, Kellyman, Moss, McGrath, Kweku, Meade, Blake.
Team News – Aston Villa U18
Richard Beale once again selected a youthful side during Saturday’s victory over Ipswich Town, with several first-year scholars and younger academy players continuing to gain valuable experience at U18 level.
Oscar Johnson and Joshua Blake both featured in wide attacking roles, while Lennon Moss and Vincely Mudame were also included from the start as Villa continued their policy of integrating younger talents into the group.
Pre-Match Analysis
Aston Villa enter Tuesday’s fixture as one of the division’s form teams. The Midlands outfit have collected 23 points from their last 10 league fixtures, winning seven matches during that period while scoring an impressive 41 goals.
Only champions Chelsea have matched Villa’s attacking output across that stretch, highlighting the challenge Palace will face against a side full of confidence in the final third.
Away from home, Villa have also been particularly dangerous, winning four of their previous five league fixtures on the road. Having already completed 27 league matches, Tuesday’s clash will represent Villa’s final fixture of the 2025/26 U18 Premier League South campaign.
For Palace, meanwhile, the game offers another important opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition while continuing to build towards the final stages of their Academy journeys.
Key Player – Markie Meade
Forward Markie Meade has emerged as Aston Villa’s standout attacking threat this season. The striker has registered 20 goals and five assists across all competitions for Villa’s U18s and arrives at the Palace Academy fresh from a hat-trick against Ipswich Town at the weekend.
Comfortable operating as a central striker or dropping into deeper areas to link play, Meade has also gained experience at Under-21 level during the current campaign.
A Villa player since Under-9 level, the forward signed scholarship terms ahead of the 2025/26 season and was part of the club’s treble-winning U18 side last year.
His intelligent movement, finishing ability and all-round link-up play have made him one of the division’s most consistent attacking performers.
The Gaffer – Richard Beale
Richard Beale returned to Aston Villa last summer as the club’s Under-18 Lead Coach. The Solihull-born coach previously worked with Villa’s academy setup before further developing his coaching career with West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Solihull Moors.
Since returning to Bodymoor Heath, Beale has continued the strong developmental culture established within Villa’s academy system while helping maintain the club’s competitive standards at U18 level.
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Tuesday afternoon (12th May), with coverage beginning at 12:45 BST ahead of a 13:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Aston Villa Under-18s
- Tuesday, 12th May
- 13:00 BST
- Crystal Palace Academy
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+