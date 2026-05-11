Eagle-Eyed Review

Saturday proved to be a difficult afternoon for Palace in the Black Country, as the young Eagles suffered a 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre.

Having produced excellent away performances in recent weeks – including victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town – Alonso’s side were unable to find the same rhythm against a clinical West Brom side inspired by a brace from Justin Seven-Seven.

While the result brought an end to a positive run of form in league competition, there remains plenty for the U18s to play for heading into the final week of the season.

With two matches remaining, Palace sit sixth in the U18 Premier League South standings on 45 points, while also holding a game in hand over several of the sides above them as they continue their push for a top-three finish.

Tuesday’s meeting with Aston Villa also presents an opportunity for the young Eagles to quickly rediscover the levels that have defined an impressive campaign overall.

The south Londoners have enjoyed one of the Academy’s most memorable seasons in recent years, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Benji Casey’s stoppage-time equaliser forced extra-time before Dean Benamar converted the decisive penalty in sudden death in front of more than 4,000 supporters in SE25.

Only days earlier, Palace had narrowly missed out on a place in the FA Youth Cup final, falling to a 2-1 defeat against the same opposition at Old Trafford in the club’s first appearance at that stage of the competition for almost three decades.

Tuesday’s fixture therefore offers another opportunity for this talented group to continue building momentum and end a landmark campaign on a positive note!