The Opponents – Birmingham City U18s

Birmingham City U18s are competing in the U18 Premier League South for the first time this season, following their return to Category One status after an impressive and rapid academy rebuild.

Having lost their designation in 2022, the club invested heavily in the Knighthead Performance Centre, upgrading pitches, gym facilities, recovery areas, and performance analysis infrastructure.

The Professional Game Academy Audit was suitably impressed – a process that typically takes three to five years was completed in just one, allowing Birmingham to rejoin the top tier of youth football alongside Burnley and Ipswich Town.

On the pitch, the young Blues have experienced a mixed campaign. Their season began with a heavy 8-0 defeat to Palace, but they responded with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United and a dramatic 4-3 victory over Fulham in a seven-goal thriller.

Early November brought back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Leicester City – including a last-gasp winner against the Canaries – underlining their resilience and attacking threat. However, heavy defeats to Aston Villa (6-0), Manchester United (6-0), and Chelsea (3-1) have highlighted the inconsistency of a youthful side still adapting to Category One football.

Most recently, a 2-1 victory over Southampton – with goals from Cobi Maddox and Nikolai Degtiarev – provided a timely boost ahead of the trip to south London.

Birmingham’s recent academy history adds further context. Crowned Professional Development League champions in 2023/24, they finished ninth in the northern division last season before regaining Category One status.

Now, the Blues are determined to prove they belong among the elite, pairing state-of-the-art facilities with a talented group capable of producing moments of real quality.