Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers Under-21s enter Friday’s clash sitting 27th in Premier League 2, with 11 points from 14 matches – three fewer games than the division’s maximum.

With games in hand on several sides around them, the picture is not quite as bleak as it may first appear. Just six points separate Rovers from 20th-placed Nottingham Forest.

If there is one theme to Blackburn’s recent run, it is unpredictability – particularly when it comes to scorelines.

Earlier this week they were edged out 3–2 by West Bromwich Albion in another five-goal contest, only days after recording a 3–2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League Cup.

The drama did not stop there. In the weeks prior, Rovers experienced back-to-back 5–0 scorelines – first suffering a heavy defeat to Chelsea before responding emphatically with a 5–0 win over Birmingham City.

League form has thus been harder to stabilise. Blackburn have lost six of their last seven Premier League 2 fixtures and have won only three times in the competition this season – though one of those victories was a notable triumph over Manchester City back in October.

As aforementioned, Rovers, more recently, overturned a two-goal deficit against Ipswich to reach the Premier League Cup quarter-finals, with a brace from Osman Kamara and a cheeky Panenka penalty from Aodhan Doherty in extra time sealing progression.

In short, Blackburn’s campaign has been defined by fluctuation: tight contests, high-scoring encounters at both ends, and the ability to deliver the occasional statement result. With games in hand and little to lose, they remain a dangerous proposition.